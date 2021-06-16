The last year saw fewer cases of elder abuse being reported to the Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources.
Brenda Floyd is the director of Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources (DHR) and believes the conditions of the last year and a half have caused reporting to be more difficult.
“We do think that it was underreported,” Floyd said. “We are seeing increases this year.”
Floyd said it is believed the social distancing of the COVID-19 pandemic hid cases of elder abuse.
“We didn’t have as many senior activities,” Floyd said.
Floyd said activities at senior centers and at nutrition centers were limited during the pandemic preventing contact with others and with staff who often help identify possible cases of elder abuse.
“Services like Meals on Wheels and ARISE are great at reporting,” Floyd said. “Those services were limited. Even family members were not reporting because of less contact.”
Floyd described visiting some of her elderly family members at a distance prevented many conversations and observations of skin ailments often associated with elder abuse.
“It was hard,” Floyd said. “It is something that is difficult to pick up on through phone calls and porch visits.”
Floyd said Tallapoosa County DHR conducted 130 elder abuse investigations last year.
“These are related to financial abuse or just neglect,” Floyd said. “Often it is by others but in some cases is due to the individual.”
Floyd said DHR can help determine if abuse happened and help get the elderly the services they need for better quality of life. Floyd wants the public to reach out when it suspects abuse of the elderly.
“We want to bring awareness to issues our elders and disable face,” Floyd said. “Many of us have a support system. The elderly and disabled often do not. If anyone sees or suspects elder abuse I urge them to contact DHR or law enforcement.”