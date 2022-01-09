The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges.
Educators, medical professionals and more see the challenges everyday but the cogs of justice were challenged as well.
Two years ago the court system came to a halt as everyone tried to figure out how to navigate the pandemic, but criminals didn’t stop committing crimes. The courts had to determine if a defendant could get a fair trial as the courtroom evolved to accommodate the coronavirus. Plexiglass became common and masks were worn as the judicial system slowly come back to life.
The Fifth Judicial Circuit covers Chambers, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties through five courthouses. Tallapoosa County is divided into districts. With the various surges of the pandemic, the Alexander City district saw the most delays, especially in criminal proceedings.
Those proceedings have been speeding back up to normal.
“We were basically shut down for three grand jury terms in Alexander City,” assistant district attorney Kevin Hall said. “The pandemic really added to the backlog. With the pleas before the term in December, the pleas during the term and trials, we were able to clear about 150 cases from the docket.”
But is now almost caught up thanks to the last criminal jury term in December.
“We are now in an excellent position considering the COVID situation,” Hall said. “We are now back to about the normal carrying load.”
The Dadeville district also saw a criminal term where it cleared about 100 cases from the docket.
Sentencing
Ronnie Russell and Vasco Woods were sentenced to time in prison following convictions last month in Alexander City.
Russell was found guilty on 10 counts of distributing drugs and acquitted on 11 other counts. Russell’s nearly week-long trial saw lots of testimony and mountains of evidence to be sorted by jurors. The evidence included video and audio recordings of ‘controlled buys’ by a confidential informant (CI).
“This was the result of a nearly year-long investigation,” Hall said. “After hearing complaints from citizens, law enforcement looked into the matter and proceeded with control buys.”
Russell was indicted on 21 counts of distribution of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, certain person forbidden to possess a firearm, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The controlled substances were methamphetamines, cocaine, synthetic marijuana and marijuana according to scientists with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Judge Issac Wharton sentenced Russell to 20 years in prison but since the drugs were sold within three miles of a school and within three miles of a housing authority, Wharton legally had to add five years to the sentence totaling 30 years.
Russell was already serving a sentence of life in prison with a chance of parole. The most recent 30 year sentence was ordered to be served consecutively. It means Russell cannot begin to serve the 30 year sentence until he achieves parole on the life sentence.
Woods was found guilty of attempted murder where testimony revealed he cut the throat of a victim. Woods was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Wharton split the sentence where Woods will serve five years in prison and then be granted a release but if he violates the conditions of release including contacting the victim he Woods will serve 15 years in prison.