Since this morning, the number of positive cases of the coronavirus have risen across Alabama. But as of 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, there were still no confirmed cases in Tallapoosa County.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 51 confirmed cases in Alabama at this time.
The updated numbers show there are 25 cases in Jefferson County, eight in Lee County, four each in Elmore and Shelby counties, three in Tuscaloosa County, two in Montgomery County and one each in Baldwin, Calhoun, Limestone, Madison and St. Clair counties.
which are being released twice a day, and check ADPH's website here.