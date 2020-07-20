More than 1,800 more new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state in the last day.
There have been 67,711 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, which is an increase of 1,846 in the last 24 hours.
In the last 14 days, there have been 22,888 new confirmed cases and 171,665 tested.
Additionally, there are 1,180 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa counties are also considered high risk, according to ADPH.
Tallapoosa County added 11 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, now at 707 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are now 23 probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 105 new cases and 1,214 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County added two new cases since Sunday, now at 73 cumulative cases and one confirmed death. There are now two probable cases and no probable deaths. There have been 13 new cases and 175 tested in the last two weeks in Coosa County, according to ADPH.
Elmore County added 23 new cases in the last day, now at 1,268 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 27 COVID-19 deaths. There are now 37 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 323 new cases 2,612 tested in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 592,608 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. As of Monday afternoon, a total of 686 had been tested in Coosa County, 9,213 in Elmore County and 6,093 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 1,257 deaths due to COVID-19 and 34 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which is updated weekly, 29,736 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 7,782 total hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH. This number is updated each week day at 3 p.m., according to ADPH, but has not changed since Thursday afternoon.
ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information once each day.
Here is the latest information in all counties as of 1 p.m. Monday:
Autauga 838 5799 20
Baldwin 1990 23078 14
Barbour 479 2624 4
Bibb 274 2663 2
Blount 465 4731 1
Bullock 395 1547 10
Butler 682 2800 32
Calhoun 814 10417 6
Chambers 739 4088 33
Cherokee 172 1942 7
Chilton 477 4063 3
Choctaw 238 837 12
Clarke 387 3108 7
Clay 124 1239 2
Cleburne 80 807 1
Coffee 546 4874 4
Colbert 757 6461 9
Conecuh 290 1348 9
Coosa 73 686 1
Covington 553 3972 16
Crenshaw 172 1488 3
Cullman 826 8499 7
Dale 538 4518 4
Dallas 1141 6358 13
DeKalb 1325 8132 7
Elmore 1268 9213 27
Escambia 640 4024 12
Etowah 1356 13422 15
Fayette 121 1682 5
Franklin 1027 4633 16
Geneva 146 2053 0
Greene 220 1221 9
Hale 401 2824 23
Henry 192 1750 3
Houston 892 12167 8
Jackson 576 7397 3
Jefferson 8901 100554 185
Lamar 134 1363 1
Lauderdale 773 9835 8
Lawrence 185 1772 0
Lee 2043 16161 38
Limestone 879 7773 5
Lowndes 515 1664 23
Macon 261 1827 10
Madison 3588 44860 14
Marengo 428 3327 11
Marion 430 2975 16
Marshall 2400 14398 19
Mobile 6150 52185 161
Monroe 318 2712 3
Montgomery 5178 26653 124
Morgan 1722 13342 10
Perry 335 2078 3
Pickens 308 2360 7
Pike 546 4055 6
Randolph 328 2149 10
Russell 936 5831 0
Shelby 2287 26505 27
St. Clair 828 10220 4
Sumter 323 1628 13
Talladega 602 8416 8
Tallapoosa 707 6093 72
Tuscaloosa 3215 29940 55
Unknown or Out of State N/A 0 N/A
Walker 1257 9221 50
Washington 219 1578 9
Wilcox 351 1661 9
Winston 350 3007 8