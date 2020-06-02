The state added another 300-plus new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, there are now cumulatively 18,354 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an increase of 334 cases in the last 24 hours.
There are 288 probable cases in the state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 5,717 new confirmed cases with 75,671 tests given. This is a decrease of more than 4,000 tests reported Monday but ADPH has previously told Tallapoosa Publishers it is possible for data to be reported incorrectly but it is quickly resolved and updated.
Tallapoosa County added one new case, now 428 confirmed cases with 65 confirmed deaths. There are five probable cases in Tallapoosa County and zero probable deaths.
ADPH also added 14-day county-specific data, showing Tallapoosa County has seen 55 new cases and 875 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County is still at 40 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been seven new cases and 87 tested in the last two weeks.
Elmore County's case count increased by 17, now at 317 confirmed cases and one new COVID-19 death, now at nine. There are 11 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. Elmore County has seen 155 new cases of 1,174 tested in the last two weeks.
As of Monday, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there had been 222,371 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. This number says "no data" on ADPH's dashboard today. Total testing numbers for each county are not available either.
Statewide, there have been 649 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been two probable deaths, according to ADPH.
ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly, was updated Thursday to reflect 9,355 people have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 1,879 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 591 patients in intensive care units and 355 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,253 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,031 employees and 1,695 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. These numbers have not changed since Monday's report.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
All data can be viewed here.
Here is the latest information for each county according to what is being reported on ADPH's website as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):
|Mobile
|2271
|0
|118
|Jefferson
|1870
|0
|103
|Montgomery
|1777
|0
|43
|Tuscaloosa
|809
|0
|16
|Marshall
|704
|0
|9
|Franklin
|565
|0
|8
|Lee
|550
|0
|34
|Shelby
|522
|0
|20
|Tallapoosa
|428
|0
|65
|Butler
|415
|0
|18
|Walker
|373
|0
|2
|Elmore
|371
|0
|9
|Chambers
|358
|0
|26
|Madison
|343
|0
|4
|Baldwin
|292
|0
|9
|Morgan
|291
|0
|1
|Dallas
|282
|0
|3
|Etowah
|261
|0
|12
|DeKalb
|254
|0
|3
|Lowndes
|253
|0
|12
|Coffee
|238
|0
|1
|Autauga
|237
|0
|5
|Sumter
|224
|0
|7
|Houston
|222
|0
|5
|Bullock
|211
|0
|6
|Pike
|207
|0
|0
|Colbert
|187
|0
|2
|Hale
|178
|0
|9
|Russell
|175
|0
|0
|Barbour
|173
|0
|1
|Marengo
|172
|0
|6
|Lauderdale
|167
|0
|2
|Calhoun
|165
|0
|3
|Choctaw
|153
|0
|10
|Wilcox
|152
|0
|7
|Cullman
|148
|0
|1
|Clarke
|147
|0
|2
|St. Clair
|129
|0
|1
|Randolph
|127
|0
|7
|Dale
|123
|0
|0
|Marion
|123
|0
|11
|Pickens
|121
|0
|5
|Talladega
|117
|0
|5
|Limestone
|108
|0
|0
|Chilton
|103
|0
|1
|Greene
|95
|0
|4
|Winston
|91
|0
|0
|Macon
|85
|0
|4
|Jackson
|82
|0
|2
|Covington
|81
|0
|1
|Henry
|81
|0
|2
|Crenshaw
|78
|0
|3
|Bibb
|76
|0
|1
|Escambia
|72
|0
|3
|Washington
|72
|0
|6
|Blount
|63
|0
|1
|Lawrence
|50
|0
|0
|Geneva
|43
|0
|0
|Monroe
|43
|0
|2
|Perry
|42
|0
|0
|Conecuh
|41
|0
|1
|Coosa
|40
|0
|1
|Cherokee
|38
|0
|3
|Clay
|28
|0
|2
|Lamar
|26
|0
|0
|Fayette
|16
|0
|0
|Cleburne
|15
|0
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A