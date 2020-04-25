Area residents showed gratitude to utility crews who responded to the city to restore power to two-thirds of its residents.
Following Sunday’s storm, crews from across the state responded to the call of help and residents wanted to show their appreciation. Friday, community members including Brynlee and Brix Alford lined the street of the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex leading to the gym. They created signs to show their love to their father, Fredrick, a lineman with Alexander City Light & Power.
Brynlee, 11, held a sign saying “If you have power, thank my daddy.” Not to be outdone, Brix, 5, made a sign that read, “My daddy is a superhero,” complete with pictures of Hulk and Captain America.
Bucket truck after bucket truck passed by and Brix didn’t see his father. He had come in from the other entrance. Brix didn’t see his “superhero” so Brix’s mom, Heather, made a call. Before you know it, Fredrick returns in the truck to the smiles of his children.
“He almost had a meltdown,” Fredrick said. “Almost missing lunch was worth it.”
The Alfords lost power in the Sunday storm.
“It was cold in our house,” Brynlee said. “I missed having lights.”
Heather let the cat out of the bag as the family didn’t have to do without.
“We went and stayed at my dad’s house while the power was out,” Heather said.
Anita Price was without power and joined the Alfords to thank the utility crews.
“It’s the least I could do,” Price said. “I had to come out and show them we appreciate them. I thanked them at my house too.”
Price admitted she was still able to cook.
“We used battery operated lights, so we just made do,” Price said. “I got a gas stove so I could still cook.”
Alexander City Light & Power superintendent Ricky Waller was happy to see the help from the out-of-town crews.
“I wouldn’t be superintendent anymore if they didn’t come,” Waller said. “I don’t know if (Alexander City) Mayor (Tommy) Spraggins would still be mayor. It would take us months to do what was done this week.”
Alexander City Light & Power has 13 employees counting Waller and an administrative assistant. The ranks of linemen grew to nearly 70 with crews coming from Dothan, Riviera Utilities in Foley, Tuskegee, Opelika, Sylacauga and Bill’s Electric.
Spraggins said Bill’s Electric was quick to the rescue.
“They were out helping Sunday,” Spraggins said. “They got Chapman (Healthcare and Assisted Living) back up and going. They did it out in the rain.”
By the end of Friday, Waller and Spraggins hoped to have power restored to all they could.
“There will be about 20 we can’t restore,” Waller said. “The services have been ripped totally from the wall. Homeowners will have to get an electrician to repair that before we can restore the power.”
At Friday’s lunch, city officials thanked everyone.
“This is what small towns are about,” councilmember Scott Hardy told the group gathered eating hamburgers. “We help each other out, just like neighbors helping neighbors.”
Resident Jennifer Morris helped with Friday’s lunch serving up refills of sweet tea to thirsty workers.
“I have a servant’s heart,” Morris said. “Plus my husband was a lineman, so I feel for them.”
Spraggins told the dozens seated for lunch how appreciative he was.
“We are here to thank you for all you came here and did,” Spraggins said. “If any of y’all ever need help, let us know and we will be there.”