When the coronavirus pandemic initially took a hit on Tallapoosa County, Carlos’ Mexican Grill general manager Leticia Aviña decided it was best to close the doors completely until her staff could navigate takeout only.
“It definitely has affected business a lot because we were closed for a while until we could figure out how to open for takeout,” Aviña said.
Carlos’ opened in 2003 and has been a mainstay Mexican restaurant in downtown Alexander City ever since, serving an extensive menu and a lunchtime buffet.
Carlos’ reopened to the public for in-house dining Tuesday and will seat people as far away from one another as possible.
“We have a pretty big restaurant so we can do that,” Aviña said. “We will be wearing gloves and masks at all times.”
Aviña is glad to finally be reopened and get back to business.
“Really I just want everything to get back to normal because we’ve lost a lot of time and all of this has affected us very much,” she said.
Carlos’ will continue to offer lunch specials and takeout orders. For more information, visit Carlos’ Mexican Grill’s Facebook page.