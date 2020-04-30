Carlisle’s is one of the local restaurants that chose to shut down when the first positive test of coronavirus hit Tallapoosa County but co-owner Larkin Radney said he is anxious to be allowed to reopen.
“The present order expires May 15,” Radney said. “We don’t know what the new order will be concerning restaurants but I’m very hopeful if restaurants can open and serve inside instead of pickup only, we will work toward that.”
The majority of Radney’s employees have young children who are home from school so for their safety Radney decided to temporarily close the doors.
But it doesn’t mean food has gone to waste.
During the last few weeks, Carlisle’s has fed chicken salad and pimento cheese sandwiches to employees at Alexander City Police Department, Alexander City Fire Department and Russell Medical and residents and staff of Bill Nichols Veterans Affairs Home.
The new orders for restaurants when they are allowed to open could mandate 6-foot distancing or 50% capacity but Radney said he is not sure how it will work yet.
Half Moon Market & Interiors leases space within Carlisle’s and plans to reopen Friday following the new retail guidelines from Ivey but Carlisle’s will not be operational Radney said.
“We’ve been sort of looking at our menus, what sells and what doesn’t to streamline,” Radney said. “We’re ready to open as soon as possible but it’s got to make sense. We’re looking forward to it; we’re chompin’ at the bit.”