Customers showed how much they missed Carlisle’s by jamming the eatery when it reopened Saturday on Main Street in downtown Alexander City.
Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat, was one of the first visitors to the soda fountain Saturday morning.
Carlisle’s, which was established in 1914, closed for four months in late March and reopened its doors Saturday after co-owners Larkin Radney and Kenny Riley added more seating and menu items.
Lunch was particularly busy.
“You could barely walk around in here,” Radney said.
Manager Katheryn Hodge said the Carlisle’s staff made 103 sandwiches in 90 minutes during lunch. In fact, she said sandwiches accounted for 43% of the sales on opening day, followed by limeades (16%) and ice cream (14%). In all, she said there were 178 transactions.
“I was shocked we did that much in sandwiches and the amount of food we did,” Hodge said. “But we’re all real pleased with the turnout and the feedback we got.”
Hodge even had a pleasant problem.
“We ran out of everything,” she said. “We had just enough pimento cheese left over for Celeste (Lewis) and I to put on a cracker for a snack.”
Radney and Riley put on traditional paper soda jerk caps that said, “Make Carlisle’s Great Again” and worked behind the soda fountain.