Carib Kitchen owners Dianne and Reyard Khan are from Trinidad and Tobago and their culinary style is an infusion of African, creole, Cajun, European, Latin American, Middle Eastern and Indian.
Monday through Friday, the Khans whip up one complete meal with meat and sides and serves from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until all the food is gone.
“For example, Monday we served meatloaf, cabbage, rice, stew chicken and red beans,” Dianne Khan said. “Everything comes on your plate.”
Khan asks customers to order ahead to limit time within the restaurant for pickups and she also is offering curbside delivery. Walk-ins can enter the building only one at a time.
Carib Kitchen serves the Alexander City Police Department often and doesn’t charge law enforcement for meals, which has been a standing service since it opened. The Khans have also been serving the emergency room staff at least once a week during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re trying to give back to the community because they’re so supportive,” Khan said. “We will be doing all we can to support the front line workers and give back to this awesome community who offers nothing but praise and support for our business.”
On slow days or when there is food leftover, Khan delivers it to the Alexander City fire or police departments and typically packs it up individually for grab and go.
For more information or the daily special, visit Carib Kitchen’s Facebook page.