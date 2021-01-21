In March state legislators passed legislation for the distribution of funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Thanks to a transfer last week, Tallapoosa County could be left holding the bag for expenditures expected to be reimbursed under the legislation.
“We have $130,000 outstanding that we submitted for reimbursement,” Tallapoosa County administrator Blake Beck said. “It’s for appropriate expenditures under the legislation for things such as thermometers, plexiglass, hand sanitizer and other (personal protective equipment).”
Tallapoosa County is not alone. Alexander City is out $700,000 currently. It is all because of action last week when Gov. Kay Ivey, along with the speakers of both houses of the Alabama Legislature and the chairs of both budget committees in each house, voted last week to shore up the Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL).
“They decided if they didn’t prop up the department of labor, the unemployment tax would go up 91% and it would be something that would put businesses out of business,” state Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) told the Alexander City City Council Tuesday. “The decision was made. The City of Alexander City is not alone. Some folks got reimbursed, some didn’t and some are going to get prorated money. Right now there is a lot of money that is outstanding.”
Oliver said the diversion of funds prevented an increase of 91% in the unemployment tax.
The loss of funding under the CARES Act is hopefully temporary.
“No matter how good your record keeping is or if you can justify what you have, the money is gone,” Oliver said. “I think the ray of hope is there will be a second CARES act package. We are keeping our fingers crossed to get more money.
“We are making that assumption. We cannot imagine them not doing that. Remember that they are not deaf to the fact folks are upset. It was not something they just got in a room and made a decision in a vacuum. They knew there were going to be some folks not happy with that.”
The City of Dadeville, like some cities across the state, has already received reimbursement funds.
“In July we submitted about $169,00 in expenses for reimbursement,” Dadeville city clerk Debbie Minor said. “We have already received those funds.”
Alexander City was allotted some $700,000, but the money had to be spent and an application for reimbursement was made. Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird said the decision could hamper things for the city.
“All of it has been spent already,” Baird said. “The requirement from the state was that we write the checks. They required to see where we spent the money before they would tell us we would be reimbursed for it. That is the bad thing.”
The issue has been on the agenda of city officials since the redistribution of of the CARES Act money was announced last week.
“We are fighting everyday,” Baird said. “This started last week. It has not been a fun place around city hall. We are trying to figure out how to get that money and figure out what we needed to do. Everyday we are addressing it everyday making sure our paperwork is done; we are calling people, anybody that will listen to us.”
Beck said Tallapoosa County and counties were caught off guard by the move.
“We got no communication from the state before it happened,” Beck said. “We only heard conversations about it just before from the Alabama Association of County Commissions.”
Tallapoosa County and Alexander City aren’t the only counties and municipalities left without reimbursements. Some have received reimbursements like Dadeville.
According to the Alabama Department of Finance, Coosa County was allocated $564,000 and has $136,000 in pending reimbursements; Elmore County was allocated $2.3 million and has $417,000 in pending reimbursements; Clay County was allocated $631,000 and has $370,000 in pending reimbursements. Ashland was allocated $114,000 and has received $15,000 in reimbursements; Camp Hill was allocated $70,000 and has submitted $84,000 in receipts and received no reimbursements; Coosda was allocated $86,000 and has received $84,000 in reimbursements; Daviston was allocated $34,000 and has submitted for no reimbursements; Eclectic was allocated $73,000, has received $71,000 and has $2,500 in pending reimbursements; Elmore was allocated $89,000 and has submitted for no reimbursements; Goldville was allocated $28,000 and submitted for no reimbursements; Jacksons Gap was allocated $64,000, has received $18,000 in reimbursements and has $20,000 in pending reimbursements; Kellyton was allocated $34,000 and submitted for no reimbursements; Lineville was allocated $131,000, has received $17,000 in reimbursements and has $115,000 in pending reimbursements; New Site was allocated $61,000 and submitted for no reimbursements; Rockford was allocated $46,000 and submitted for no reimbursements; Tallassee was allocated $238,000, has received $38,000 in reimbursements and has $31,000 in pending reimbursements; and Wetumpka was allocated $420,000, has received $6,000 in reimbursements and has $114,000 in pending reimbursements.
Baird and other city officials had been working with state officials before the start of the year to finish spending the city’s allotted monies and were under the impression they would get refunded. Baird said the city hasn’t given up on the funding, but it creates issues if a second relief package doesn’t come through.
“It pokes a hole in the budget,” Baird said. “It’s awful. That was a devastating blow. It was like the world was on fire for us. We are sitting here saying we spent $700,000 we don’t have. We have some really good people working for us in Montgomery. We are hoping we are going to see some of it. It’s just awful.”