As students hold the ribbon in place, Susan Cleveland with Senator Katie Britt’s office, Jimmy Hull, assistant superintendent of career technical education and workforce development and David Stover, Coosa County Board of Education Superintendent, cut the ribbon.
By Abigail Murphy
Multimedia Reporter
Coosa County Career Tech Center held their reopening ceremony on Feb. 28. The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce aided in putting the ceremony together.
Coosa County Board of Education Superintendent, David Stover, said the career tech center will provide students a place for hands-on learning. The center's reopening ceremony was held on Feb. 28.
After the reopening ceremony, attendees were invited into the center for refreshments. Before the ceremony, students were giving towards of the center throughout the afternoon.
The Coosa County Career Tech Center reopened on Feb. 28 after being closed for the last 5 years. The center will provide hands-on learning opportunities for students.
Roughly five years ago, the Coosa County Career Technical Center closed its doors, and it has since reopened through the efforts of the school and community.
The reopening ceremony was held Tuesday. Prior to the ceremony, the students gave center tours for attendees from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
During the ceremony, Coosa County Board of Education superintendent David Stover said the center aims to provide hands-on learning opportunities for Coosa County students.
The reopening has been in the works since October 2022 and with the aid of Coosa County elected officials, the Lake Martin Economic Development Alliance and the Alabama Education Association the reopening was made possible.
Additionally, the Coosa County Board of Education had voted unanimously in approval of the career tech center.
During the official ribbon cutting, students held each side of the ribbon while Stover, Jimmy Hull, assistant superintendent of career technical education and workforce development, and Susan Cleveland from Senator Katie Britt’s office cut the ribbon.
With the career tech center open, Prime Management, Madix, Alabama Works, Central Alabama Community College and Malibu Electronics have agreed to partner with the center for work-based learning.
The Coosa County Career Technical Center is located at 17768 US Highway 231 in Rockford.
