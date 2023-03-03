coosa county career tech center
As students hold the ribbon in place, Susan Cleveland with Senator Katie Britt’s office, Jimmy Hull, assistant superintendent of career technical education and workforce development and David Stover, Coosa County Board of Education Superintendent, cut the ribbon.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

Roughly five years ago, the Coosa County Career Technical Center closed its doors, and it has since reopened through the efforts of the school and community.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

