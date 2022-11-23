At approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Dadeville Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle engulfed in flames on U.S. Highway 280.
Accordingfire ChiefScottAtkins, the resulting incident stemmed from an engine fire that encased a four-door passenger vehicle at the intersection of North Oak Street and U.S. Highway 280. However, Atkins said he is unaware of the specific cause of the fire at this time.
“It was fully involved when we got here. We do know it started in the engine but other than that, that's all we know. Car fires are hard to determine unless you're standing there looking at it when it happens,” Atkins said.
Atkins arrived at the scene alongside the Dadeville Police Department and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office. Police blocked the intersection to the public as first responders extinguished the fire.
Police and firefighters at the scene saidsmoke began billowing from the vehicle while it was halted at a stop sign prior to merging onto Highway 280.
Upon observing smoke, the driver exited before fire consumed the vehicle. Firefighters extinguished the flames before a tow truck transported the vehicle out of the intersection.
