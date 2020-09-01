It’s official. Incumbent Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins and local business owner Woody Baird are headed to an Oct. 6 runoff to determine who will be mayor.
The Alexander City City Council met Tuesday at noon to canvass the vote from last week’s municipal election. After the election, Baird led Spraggins by only 29 votes. Following the canvassing, Baird led Spraggins by 26 votes.
Voters cast 28 provisional ballots in last week’s election and 21 provisional ballots were verified.
At Tuesday’s canvassing, the council also voted to issue certificates of election to Bobby Tapley as District 1 councilmember, Eric Brown as District 4 councilmember, Chris Brown as District 5 councilmember and Jimmy Keel as District 6 councilmember.
Keel will officially take office on Nov. 2.