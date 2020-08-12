Fourteen candidates answering three questions each and given equal allotted time for all to state their views resulted in an unbiased, informative event at Monday’s municipal candidate political forum hosted by Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.
Held at the Lake Martin Area United Way Conference Room and recorded for the public, the two-hour forum discussed valuable Alexander City issues, plans for the future and solutions to pending problems.
TPI managing editor Santana Wood introduced candidates, thanked sponsors Central Alabama Community College and Jackson Refrigeration and all those involved, and guided the format throughout the night.
“TPI believes it’s so important to offer this forum as a civic service to our community,” Wood said after the forum. “As a citizen, I believe all my neighbors deserve to be informed. As the editor of our city’s local newspaper, I am passionate about educating residents on what’s going on around them. So, holding an event like this is something our team felt led to do as part of our duty as a newspaper staff. I encourage everybody to go watch the forum before Election Day and truly take into consideration what these candidates have to say and what they will do once they’re in office.”
Two moderators who live outside the city asked the questions and controlled the time. Dadeville High School social studies department head Wes Talton and Auburn University political science department assistant professor Dr. Ryan Williamson served as the event’s moderators to ensure equality for all candidates.
District 1 candidates Bobby Tapley and Garland Gamble opened the show answering questions about wage levels, unity amongst neighborhoods in the city and proposals on elevating the workforce.
“What is livable here may not be livable somewhere else,” Gamble said. “We have a unique demographic here; a mixture of both old and young that we have to take into consideration and try to identify what the livable wage is.”
When discussing unity in the community, Tapley referred to the golden rule.
“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” he said. “If we all lived by this rule … we would live in unity. The way I bridge the gap is I stay in the community, visit local community churches, and let them know I am no different than anyone else.”
District 2 and District 3 councilmembers Audrey “Buffy” Colvin and Scott Hardy, respectively, ran unopposed and therefore have already been elected to their positions. Both still participated in the event and answered directed questions with the same time allotment as the others.
“I am excited for the next four years because I think this past term we have started to build something to make sure we are building something for our future and children’s future,” Colvin said. “I am looking forward to whoever comes to sit on council and as mayor to continue the work we have started.”
Hardy said he got involved in city government as a person who loves his city and was looking for a way to give back.
“To residents of District 3, there are no words to express my sincere gratitude for trusting me to be your councilman,” Hardy said. “I will continue to work relentlessly to make sure Alex City is in a better position than when I entered office.”
Three candidates are running for the position of District 4 councilmember and tackled questions concerning the possibility of a city manager handling day-to-day functions and city street maintenance. Incumbent Eric Brown, Raheem Ruffin and Frank Tapley have different perspectives and backgrounds on their experience with Alexander City.
Ruffin would like to see roads within his neighborhood better patrolled and kept litter-free; Tapley would like to see a sub station in District 4 for the police department and first responders; and one of Brown’s main concerns is good living conditions for all.
Incumbent Chris Brown and Joseph Fuller are running for the position of District 5 councilmember and were asked about growth along U.S. Highway 280, plans for city employee recruitment and their ideas on how to bring more newcomers to the area.
Fuller spoke about cooperation among city organizations and interacting with local businesses as a way to recruit more growth. Brown said he is completely for looking at changing retirement benefits for city employees and other proposals to retain current employees the city is spending its time to train.
District 6 candidates incumbent Tim Funderburk and Jimmy Keel were asked about the annexation of Wicker Point and providing extra police and firefighters in the area; potential growth down the Highway 63 corridor and additional issues facing the district.
Funderburk feels concerns in District 6 include road paving and exploring avenues for additional funding for roads and also economic development. Keel feels the current government is not transparent or following a common sense approach, which is why he was interested in running to be a part of a change.
Closing out the night mayoral candidates Tommy Spraggins, Curtis “Woody” Baird and Cynthia Fuller expressed their concerns on working with surrounding counties for economic development, the potential for a dip in sales tax collections and some unpopular decisions they foresee need to be made over the next four years.
“I have been fortunate enough to be part of that change,” Spraggins said. “I am proud of many of the things we’ve accomplished. I truly love Alexander City and have a passion for serving residents of Alexander City.”
Baird said, “As mayor, I would strive to reestablish those jobs and improve the quality of life for all citizens. If you decide to see Alex City grow and prosper, vote Woody Baird for mayor.”
Fuller said she learned to appreciate her hometown and all it has to offer as opposed to what it’s missing. She also has a strong desire to push for additional rights for people with disabilities.
“Not only can we make a difference in Alex City but we can make a difference around the world,” Fuller said.
Candidates remained polite and abided by the rules set forth by Wood and the TPI staff to account for a successful evening.
The election for municipal candidates will be held Aug. 25 and everyone is encouraged to become informed of each candidate’s platforms. The recording from this event can be used as a valuable resource to do that.
The full recording is posted on The Outlook’s Facebook page and on its website at www.alexcityoutlook.com. More in-depth articles about candidates’ views and discussions from Monday’s event will be posted on The Outlook’s website over the next week.