Camp Hill's State of the Town talk was both a 2021 recap and a projection of the year ahead, from everyday improvements, like patching potholes, to a few moonshot ideas.
Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole delivered the address via Facebook livestream Monday on the heels of his first full calendar year in office. In that time, Camp Hill has embarked on several new initiatives, including downtown revitalization, the make-over of Camp Hill Park and the town's purchase of a 130-year-old church, to be converted into a new municipal complex. The following year will be one to see for how those recent announcements will be executed, starting with the municipal complex, which Williams-Cole hopes to have open by spring.
One of the town's biggest coups in 2021 was the clean-up of Camp Hill — a.k.a. Bear — Park, a joint effort by volunteers and the parks and recreation department. The town has since purchased a four-acre expansion to the park, which has yet to be developed.
In his State of the Town presentation, Williams-Cole proposed a football field and more community gathering space, conceding the town was still in the planning stages. Last year, a Lee County youth football program approached the town about placing its home field in Camp Hill.
The town is also growing its retail footprint on U.S. Highway 280, which currently consists of one Dollar General. In October, the Lake Martin Economic Development Alliance said an unnamed developer would be bringing a gas station, restaurants and convenience store to an old airstrip on U.S. 280, promising jobs and tax revenue to the town.
"It's going to be a lot of jobs there," Williams-Cole said Monday.
But where Camp Hill seeks to tap into U.S. 280, it hasn't given up on its long-dormant South Main Street. Last summer, downtown property owner and volunteer Emberly Zellars successfully petitioned the state to declare it a historic district, making it eligible for certain grants and tax credits aimed at revitalization. Most of the buildings are privately owned — including some by the Zellars family — and have sat dilapidated for decades.
In his State of the Town address, Williams-Cole proposed converting one into a business incubator with flexible office space, though "this is just, right now, theory," he cautioned. The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce operates a similar program through its Lake Martin Innovation Center.
"I think that we should provide opportunities for our citizens," Williams-Cole said. "The only place that cares about Camp Hill, for the most part, is Camp Hill."