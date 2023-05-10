Mother’s Day is right around the corner and the Camp Hill community is finding ways to celebrate.
New Creations Youth Group is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch at the Camp Hill Public Library from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. this Saturday.
The brunch will include sausage and biscuits, muffins, cinnamon rolls and donuts. All of the mothers in attendance will also receive flowers and Chastity D. Trammell will lead in an empowerment speech.
Ashley Curry, youth group leader, said she feels a Mother’s Day event is needed now more than ever with all that has been going on in the community, especially after the April 15 mass shooting in Dadeville.
“There are four parents who just lost their kids, and it really touched me,” she said. “It still touches me today because I have kids that are the [same] age. I can’t sit here and say what they are going through but just being a human and mother… I feel the pain.”
Curry said she has been in contact with three of the victims' mothers so far and two of them are planning to come by with the third mother meeting after the event. The victims' mothers will also receive additional flowers and a plaque.
Curry said she ultimately wants to show appreciation for all the moms because sometimes it can feel like you aren’t doing enough even when you are doing all you can.
In addition to hosting the Mother’s Day brunch, the youth group meets every other weekend for arts and crafts, mentoring and other activities.
During the summer, Curry also wants to get the kids and some parents involved in redecorating the library, creating a space for all to feel welcome.
“I’m really trying to liven the Camp Hill community up for the kids,” she said.
