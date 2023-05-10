camp hill youth group
Buy Now

New Creations Youth Group is hosting a Mother's Day brunch this Saturday. The youth group poses together at last year's Fall Harvest Day.

 

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and the Camp Hill community is finding ways to celebrate.

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you