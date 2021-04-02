The Town of Camp Hill voted to recognize two upcoming holidays — Juneteenth, or Emancipation Day, and the new "Camp Hill Day" which will be celebrated annually on the last Sunday of May.
Camp Hill mayor Messiah Williams-Cole made the announcement to constituents Wednesday during one of his "Camp Hill Conversations" delivered via Facebook livestream.
"The council and I voted to make the last Sunday in May of each year Camp Hill Day," he said "So this May 30th we will be celebrating Camp Hill Day. Please stay tuned next month to figure out how we're going to celebrate that exactly."
The celebration will take place the day after Alumni Day, the former Edward Bell and Camp Hill high schools' annual alumni reunion day at held at Camp Hill Park.
Last month Camp Hill Town Council also voted to formally recognize Juneteenth on June 19 as a holiday, commemorating the end of slavery in 1865. While not a federal holiday, Juneteenth is legally recognized in all states but Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota. In Texas, Juneteenth is a paid holiday for state employees.
"It's the equivalent of Fourth of July for us," Williams-Cole said. "It's us celebrating where we come from and things that kind of ingrained in what we believe and the way we look at ourselves."
Williams-Cole said Camp Hill will be having a block party June 19, including a softball tournament, food vendors and possible music and fireworks, "something that you'd see at a Fourth of July" event, he said.
"This is something that'll be us being proud of where we've come from, celebrating our heritage and our culture," the mayor said.
Williams-Cole told viewers to be on the lookout for flyers.