The Town of Camp Hill tabled a decision to rename Old 280 Highway the "Gray-Norris Memorial Highway" Monday to allow time to get the street's residents involved.
The rededication was proposed by Camp Hill mayor Messiah Williams-Cole last month in memory of two Black residents, Ralph Gray, lynched in 1931, and Mae Lizzie Norris, lynched in 1947.
But before the resolution could be approved Monday, Old 280 resident Linda Caldwell questioned the paperwork the name change would cause for she and her neighbors.
"Don't get me wrong, I definitely believe in honoring people that have lost their lives to racist behavior," said Caldwell, a retired Edward Bell High School and Dadeville Elementary School teacher. "I am all for all that. I have taught history for too long, so I know about all these things."
Gray, a member of the Alabama Sharecroppers Union headquartered in Camp Hill, died on July 15, 1931 at the hands of a lynch mob incited by Tallapoosa County Sheriff Kyle Young and Camp Hill police Chief J.M. Wilson. Historian Robin D.G. Kelley describes it in his book, "Hammer and Hoe." According to Kelley, "The simple fact of Black organizing, not to mention the involvement of the Communist Party, terrified the region's white power structure and made a violent confrontation almost inevitable."
Norris, a 22-year-old mother of three, was murdered on May 4, 1947 by white resident Albert Huey in a town-wide rampage.
Williams-Cole shared a contemporary article about the day Norris (referred to as "Mary Noyes") was "wantonly killed by a hate-crazed murderer." According to the account "Tallapoosa Terror," Huey entered the Black section of a segregated cafe and "beat up a number of people who were sitting at tables, attacking them with the butt of his gun and his fists." He shot Norris twice. Norris, pregnant with her fourth child, stumbled to Slaughter Avenue before collapsing.
At the town council meeting Monday, Caldwell suggested the mayor and council dedicate a different landmark or monument, rather than a street.
"That would be permanent," she said. "No one could change it, no one could move it."
Councilwoman Juanita Woody proposed sending a letter to each resident of Old 280 or holding a special called meeting on the matter. The resolution to dedicate "Gray-Norris Memorial Highway" was tabled.
Municipal complex
Last year, the town purchased the former Camp Hill Baptist Church to convert into a municipal complex. The complex will have a drive-thru window for bill payments, which still needs to be installed; however, the window is on back-order due to pent-up demand for drive-thrus during the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams Cole said. Until then, Williams-Cole declined to speculate on a move-in date.
The Camp Hill Town Council meets the first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m.