Camp Hill ‘Shark Tank’ contest
Buy Now

Students presented invention designs to local businesses as part of a 'Shark Tank'-themed contest. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Camp Hill students were on the hot seat Friday, July 22, as they pitched  invention ideas to local business leaders in a ‘Shark Tank’-style contest.   

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you