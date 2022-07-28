Camp Hill students were on the hot seat Friday, July 22, as they pitched invention ideas to local business leaders in a ‘Shark Tank’-style contest.
Children at Southern Preparatory Academy submitted business and invention designs to several judges, including business and professional groups from around the Lake Martin Area.
Among the businesses included both the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance and Lake Martin Innovation Center.
Chad Odom of the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance served as a judge and described the experience as inspirational, with the students displaying great imagination and professionalism.
“It was like a ‘Shark Tank’ kind of environment and an exercise in answering questions under pressure, and they did a really good job. It was just a really good experience and a breath of fresh air to meet with these bright young people,” Odom said.
Ed Collari also acted as judge and represented the Lake Martin Innovation Center.
Odom noted the experience as a positive learning opportunity for the city’s youth, and that as a judge he focused on teaching basic business skills and concepts to the students.
“We always like to do everything we can to promote activities with young people in all of the communities in the Lake Martin area, and we were happy to participate. The kinds of questions we raised were more to do with business acumen and to give the kids an idea of a business perspective,” he said.
Students participated in the contest as part of a city-sponsored summer camp program. Camp Hill Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole is supporting the program through a grant the city was recently awarded.
Camp Hill leaders made note of the contest, praising the students for their achievement.
“Congrats to these students and all others who had the courage to speak publicly about their ideas. They represented the Town of Camp Hill very well,” the city said in statement.
Following the contest, students received several awards for their designs.
The results were as follows:
Best Invention:
1st Place - Golden 360 (Lyri Cooper)
2nd Place - The Lap Trash (Eric Moon Jr)
3rd Place - KI’s Robot Butler (Kiyan Webb)
Best Presentation: Golden 360 (Lyri Cooper)
Idea Most Likely to Succeed: Main Change (Ne’Veah Maddox)
Most Passionate: KB’s Electric Truckin’ (Kaleb Bowens)
Eric Moon, Jr also was awarded student of the week.