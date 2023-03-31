IMG_3119.JPG
The Camp Hill FEMA community safe room officially opened Saturday, March 25 for public use and proved vital to residents only a day later after multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms battered the town Sunday and Monday. 

State, county and local officials opened a new storm shelter in Camp Hill on March 25, ahead of two major storms which impacted the town only a day later. 

 
The Camp Hill community safe room is located along South Main Street and across from the town's post office. 

