The Camp Hill FEMA community safe room officially opened Saturday, March 25 for public use and proved vital to residents only a day later after multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms battered the town Sunday and Monday.
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran said the storms affected areas across Tallapoosa County, but extensive damage remains isolated to the Town of Camp Hill.
“The worst and most significant damage is in the Town of Camp Hill from the hail damage that came through with the first storm,” he said.
Moran added a further investigation revealed additional damage in the Camp Hill than initially reported. He described the string of thunderstorms in Tallapoosa County during Sunday and Monday as unprecedented but said the county’s three safe rooms, including now in Camp Hill, served as life-saving facilities for Tallapoosa County residents during the storms.
“I know there's a lot of alerts that went out,” Moran said. “It was kind of unprecedented in the fact that it lasted all day and night and then all day again, but the primary reason that they were installed is for people to go to a place to shelter and get out of harm's way.
During the storms, the county opened community safe rooms in Camp Hill, Daviston and Tallassee to the public. Citizens had access to safer places to shelter at the Dadeville Courthouse, the Alexander City Municipal Complex and the basement at New Site Fire Department
Moran expressed appreciation to former Camp Hill mayor Ezell Smith and current mayor Messiah Williams-Cole for their assistance in the shelter’s development.
“I want to thank the former mayor, Ms. Ezell Smith, for making the initial request for this shelter to be constructed, and also Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole for his support and continuing the project and seeing it through,” he said. “This is a team effort of the community working together, and as a result, this life-saving facility will be here for years to come.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) initially selected the Town of Camp Hill for pre-mitigation hazard funding, which provided money for the shelter’s construction.
According to Moran, the shelter’s total costs amounted to $132,917, with the federal government contributing $119,600, and the local share comprising approximately $13,550.
The Tallapoosa County Commission provided the local funding. District 4 Commissioner Emma Jean Thweatt, who represents Camp Hill, toured the shelter Saturday and said she is thankful citizens finally have access to the facility.
Town officials will develop both standard operating procedures as well as a disaster response team to manage the safe room during emergencies, according to Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole.
“We are putting things in place to make sure people can get here efficiently and safely,” he said. “The goal is to make sure if anything happens, it’ll always be open.”
Williams-Cole said shelter keyholders will include members of the response team and at least one person in every church.