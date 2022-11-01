Town of Camp Hill
Through a recent grant, the Town of Camp Hill will rehabilitate parts of their sewage system over the next couple of years.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

Residents of Camp Hill will soon have an improved sewage system.

Camp Hill grant graph
Through the COVID-19 Stimulus Package and Clean Water State Revolving Fund, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is able to grant funds for sewage system improvements. The graph above shows the amount of funds neighboring areas received in relation to Camp Hill.

