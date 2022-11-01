Residents of Camp Hill will soon have an improved sewage system.
Through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), Camp Hill was granted over six million to go towards sewage system improvements.
“We're making improvements to the wastewater collection system to reduce the volume of the inflow and infiltration entering and we're also expected to rehabilitate the five remaining lift stations,” said Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole. “That means that over the past five years, all of our lift stations will be rehabilitated, which is kind of rare for towns of our size.”
Williams-Cole explained the funds from ADEM are part of the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, which generally operates as a loan with the entities reimbursing roughly 50 percent of the allocated monies.
“We received 6.7 million. So, even at a 50 percent reimbursable fee, you're looking at over $3 million that will have to be paid back, which is more than our annual budget,” he said.
However, Williams-Cole said through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) “they have made what will usually be a loan 100 percent reimbursable so, in all practicality, a grant.”
As for the scope of the project, he said they will be rehabilitating any lift stations that were not rehabilitated with the previous grant. He noted this is expected to be a two to three year process.
Additionally, they will replace piping and sewer mains as well as implement a Geographic information system (GIS) to aid in the tracking of sewage system repairs.
Part of the project will also involve lining sections of the sewer mains and doing one-point repairs as needed. In addition, they will be rehabilitating over 25,000 linear square feet of gravity sewers, which are the sewers that lead wastewater away from households.
Williams-Cole said he hopes that this project will create a more sustainable system as well as continue to keep Camp Hillians safe — especially considering what Jackson, Mississippi, has undergone recently.
“Governor Ivey, Representative Ed Oliver, and the people at ADEM and at the State Revolving Fund, they're trying to prevent those tragedies from happening,” he said. “Jackson is a big city, it’s actually the capital, but in small towns across the state [of Alabama], that's a reality that can happen… and this is a perfect preventative measure from them to try to combat that.”
On Nov. 7, Camp Hill’s State of the Town Address will dedicate part of its time to covering the full scope of the sewage system project. The meeting will be held in the municipal complex beginning at 6 p.m.