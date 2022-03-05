A one car accident left one person dead and westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 280 in Camp Hill closed for several hours early Saturday morning.
Camp Hill public safety director Danny Williams said law enforcement received the call of the accident at approximately 4:30 a.m.
“We lifeflighted two passengers to Children’s Hospital,” Williams said. “Another occupant of the vehicle was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus and the other occupant was deceased.”
Camp Hill police were assisted by Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and deputies with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and westbound traffic was rerouted around the accident. Investigators could be seen marking the roadway a quarter mile away from where the Chevrolet Silverado came to rest. It appeared the truck flipped at least one time. The occupant who was deceased was ejected from the vehicle.
Williams said the investigation into the accident was ongoing and speed would likely be a factor in the accident.
As of 7:45 a.m. the westbound lanes near mile marker 91 of U.S. Highway 280 were still closed and traffic was being rerouted.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
The location of the new Benjamin Russell High School has been up in the air in recent months. Now, the BOE and city have reached an agreement to swap purchased land, in exchange for $600,000 being paid to the city.