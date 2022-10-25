The harvest season is upon us, and members of the Camp Hill community are planning to celebrate.
In downtown Camp Hill, community members will be hosting a Fall Harvest Day on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Joanne Finley, coordinator of the event, said the Harvest Day will be a kickoff for the Fall Market.
The Fall Market is a recurring event every Saturday beginning Nov. 19 and running through Dec 17. The market will be at Mt Lovely Baptist Church from 8 - 11 a.m. and it is a continuation of the Summer Market. Meanwhile the Fall Harvest Day is a one-day event.
“We are in the middle of the harvest season, but go way back to the biblical days, they used to harvest, and they always celebrate after the harvest,” Finley said. “So that's why I chose this time and [we will] have growers come in from harvesting their crops and they'll be selling their crops as well.”
For the Harvest Day, Finley Farm will be selling produce such as collard greens, turnip greens and sweet potatoes. At the event, there will also be food vendors selling nachos and chicken wraps along with a band playing soft rock ‘n’ roll and rhythm and blues. Plus, there will be candy apples and hot chocolate available.
“The harvest means fellowshipping — coming together as a community,” Finley said. “And that's what I'm hoping [for] that they come together as a community and just fellowship and enjoy themselves.”
As far as additional activities, Christal Nelson said she will be providing costume characters for the event. They have characters such as Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Black Panther, SpongeBob, Snow White and Cookie Monster.
Nelson said they will pick two characters to be at the Harvest Day. For a $5 donation, kids can take their photo with the characters and interact with them. Along with the characters, Finley said they will also have face paint for kids.
Finley and Nelson are also looking for volunteers and donations to help decorate downtown for the Fall Harvest Day. Additionally, Finley said this event will help support Camp Hill’s Business Owners and Future Entrepreneurs Professional Network nonprofit organization.
“We've been in a pandemic and that's why I was saying we want to shine a light, number one, on our town and know that we still exist and then also we want to bring our community together,” Finley said.
As of now, they have about 20 vendors expected for the event. Finley said they have space for about two to three more and vendors can contact her at 334-332-5970.