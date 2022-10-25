Camp Hill
Buy Now

Camp Hill holds their first Fall Harvest Day downtown on Nov. 12. 

 

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

The harvest season is upon us, and members of the Camp Hill community are planning to celebrate. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you