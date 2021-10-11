Employees of the Town of Camp Hill will be paid $100 for getting vaccinated for COVID-19 after the town council voted to approve the incentive last week.
Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole made the recommendation after bringing up the idea at a previous council meeting last month, stressing the community's vulnerability to even a few cases of COVID-19 given its size. The town is the first municipality in Tallapoosa County to incentivize coronavirus vaccination.
In a letter recommending the resolution to the council last week, Williams-Cole also emphasized — underlined, in bold and italics — his decision is "not political in nature."
"My responsibility as mayor, first and foremost, is to ensure and promote the public welfare," he wrote. "My responsibility as a supervisor to the town’s employees is to ensure that in the course of their jobs they have all the tools to succeed in a safe environment, so that they can make it home to their families ... here lies an opportunity for us to influence and prayerfully mitigate the effects of this virus."
Under Camp Hill's Resolution 2021-12, an employee is eligible for the $100 incentive when they've been fully vaccinated for two weeks. The one-time pay increase also extends to those vaccinated for COVID-19 before the resolution was passed.
Camp Hill joins the Alabama cities of Mobile, Foley and Fairhope, all of which passed similar resolutions within the past two months. By incentivizing the COVID-19 vaccine rather than punishing the unvaccinated, the laws are able to get around Alabama's "vaccine passport ban," enacted by the state legislature earlier this year, which prevents state entities and municipalities from requiring vaccination as a condition of employment.
While paying those who get vaccinated, Camp Hill's resolution does not change anything for those who refuse. In his letter to councilmembers, Williams-Cole promised to "ensure that no employee is discriminated against, punished, fired, and/or negatively (affected) by this resolution. In addition, employees will not be asked to show vaccination status as this program will be strictly voluntary on the behalf of the employee."
The next Camp Hill Town Council meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 18 via Zoom.