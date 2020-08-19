More than $100,000 for the Town of Camp Hill was gone almost as quickly as it arrived.
In July the town received $105,000 from its sales tax collection contractor RDS. It was a windfall for the town far behind on its bills to keep the town’s lights on, water to its citizens and patrol vehicles for the police department. The town has been struggling for years financially and the unexpected cash could have been better spent, according to Camp Hill town councilmembers.
“I was going to notify y’all,” Mayor Ezell Smith told councilmembers at a recent council meeting. “I asked y’all two or three times to have a finance committee meeting.”
Smith said she told town attorney Charles Gillenwaters about the money and he advised Smith to hold a meeting to inform councilmembers of the money.
It was something Smith wanted to discuss in a 10 a.m. weekday committee meeting first — not a 6 p.m. council meeting. When councilmembers made a motion to discuss the issue at a council meeting, Smith said she was not going to carry the motion but Gillenwaters said the council could discuss it. After Smith refused to call for a vote on the discussion motion, councilmember and mayor pro-tem Dean Bonner called for the vote.
But before the council could help decide how to start to cover the town’s past-due bills, the money was gone.
“I had already advised the (town) clerks to pay the past-due bills,” Smith said.
The last motion to pay the bills of the town by the Camp Hill Town Council was June 15 where councilmember Duane Blackwell made a motion to pay bills as far as they would go. The unexpected money arrived after that.
The $105,000 covered more than $25,000 for water to the Dadeville utilities board, more than $7,000 to Verizon and more than $30,000 to Alabama Power.
It did little to pay down more than $50,000 owed to Tank Pro who reconditioned the town’s water tower several years ago. It is the same vendor who has been to council meetings seeking to make an arrangement to avoid filing a lien against town property.
“We missed an opportunity here,” Bonner said. “We could have eliminated it and avoided litigation.”
Bonner argued the $1,500 per month the town has promised to pay Tank Pro could have then pointed at other town debts. Some of the town’s debt includes unpaid comp time to former police chief Johnny Potts and payments for purchases of a used John Deere tractor and new police vehicles.
It hasn’t been that long since the town had to catch up on paying the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for past-due payroll taxes withheld from employees but not paid to the IRS. A process started in 2015 when the IRS froze the town’s banking accounts seeking more than $100,000. It took many months to pay down the debt.
Councilmembers again asked why they are kept dark about financial matters and if there has been any movement to provide financial summaries similar to what Goodwater provides its councilmembers. Information and examples were provided to Smith and town staff almost four years ago as it was trying to juggle debt.
Councilmembers were also disheartened at how Smith and staff would sign checks to make payments to debt collectors on in person visits with no knowledge until after the fact. Bonner suggested changing the the signatures on the check to include a councilmember so the council can be informed of expenditures during these trying times.
The financial concerns only continue for Camp HIll as the town’s sewage system is in disrepair. The town received $550,000 in grants to work on the lagoon to begin steps required because of a consent decree the town entered into with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) due to nutrients and bacteria in the effluent leaving the town’s sewage lagoon.
Jon Broadway has consulted with the town in the past but with no funding, no effective work was done to rectify the problem in the sewage lagoon. With the consent decree in place, the town must make steps toward repairing the town’s sewage system and the lagoon is the first of many steps. Broadway asked the town to spend $700 of the grant money on a chemical treatment called Clipper to help begin the process of cleaning the weeds from the lagoon, something much needed according to Broadway, but councilmembers and Smith wanted to look at other options.
“What has happened is the lagoon is so clogged up sunlight can not get in there to treat the waste,” Broadway said. “The sunlight should be what knocks the waste down and makes it non toxic, but it is not happening. Basically the waste is going through untreated. That is why we have got to get some of those weeds out of there. This is going to be the first step of a very long process. It is not going to be a one blow and that’s it.”
Broadway assured the council Clipper is effective product for this situation and it has been used across the country for similar applications. He said using a backhoe to remove the weeds from the lagoon is dangerous because if the rubber liner is damaged, the repair bill could be $1 million.
Gillenwaters said the town needs to get started to show progression to compliance with the consent decree.
“(Alabama Department of Environmental Management) will be monitoring our lagoon,” Gillenwaters said. “There is a situation in talking to Mr. Broadway that we may have to do something very soon to do away with all the weeds that are there because it is blocking the whole system. We do have the $550,000 to do the pumps and all that and we hope we can get that started soon where we can show ADEM we are making progress, that’s what they want to know about. We have almost to 2030 to get this done but there are timelines through all this. I hope the council would go ahead and vote.”
Estimates to repair the entire sewage system are above $3 million and audits have been completed for 2017, 2018 and 2019 is almost completed. The council is hopeful the audit for 2020 will be done not long after October so the town can apply for larger grants to complete the work.
Gillenwaters said the town must start making progress on the sewage system or the consequences will be dire.
“It is not something that we can ignore. It will not go away,” Gillenwaters said. “They could pull our permit. If they do that we couldn’t do water and sewer. That would be the drastic one. The other is they would fine us so much a day. It is all in that consent decree. It just gets worse and worse. … We need to get these things done. If we don’t, whoever is mayor in 2025, that person could be held in contempt of court and go to jail. That is pretty strong stuff.”