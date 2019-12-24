Ladies at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church have restarted the Matrons’ Ministry program in Camp Hill.
Debra Harris said the group has been active again for a couple of years and recently did something special for a few area residents.
“This Christmas we did baskets for the sick and shut-ins,” Harris said. “We’re trying to put a smile on their face and cheer them up. The baskets had personal items they can use like body wash, lotion, socks and gloves and something they can snack on.”
Harris the snacks are not meant to replace meals.
“The snacks were crackers, apple juice and candy,” she said.
Harris said the group is hoping to stay active and is looking for members.
“If we see projects in the church that need doing, we are going to try to help,” Harris said. “We will help with painting and lighting. Our goal is to do something other than meet.”
Last year was the first Christmas the group helped beyond the church doors.
“We got a list of names of children from (Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources) last year,” Harris said. “They provided a list of the needs of the children and we helped out.”
The church is pastored by Dr. Benard Harris.
The baskets were put together by members of the group and delivered last week.
“They were very happy to see us,” Harris said. “It put a big smile on them because they were glad somebody came by to visit them.”
While members thought they would be delivering only happiness, they were pleasantly surprised.
“We go to cheer them up and they end up cheering us up,” Harris said. “It works both ways. They ended up encouraging us.”