Messiah Williams-Cole
File / The Outlook

Over the next few weeks, Camp Hill Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole will be hosting free ACT preparation sessions as part of an initiative to promote educational opportunities in Camp Hill.  

Beginning Thursday, July 6, Williams-Cole will have tutoring sessions for interested students at Camp Hill’s Public Library. The sessions will span the month of July with tutoring every Thursday at 6 p.m. Each session will focus on a different subject of the ACT test, beginning with math and then progressing to English, reading and science. 

The ACT is a standardized test used for college admissions in the United States. It is administered by a nonprofit organization of the same name. The ACT test covers four academic skill areas: English, mathematics, reading, and scientific reasoning. It also offers an optional direct writing test.

Williams-Cole is a Camp Hill native, growing in the community before attending Opelika High School. Williams-Cole graduated from Auburn University with a degree in interdisciplinary studies and has studied a host of subjects ranging from political science, business and civic engagement. 

Now, Williams-Cole is utilizing his educational experience and knowledge to prepare Camp Hill’s next generation for college and the workforce.  

Participants can register at https://forms.gle/Wk3xwFCYrAaXsZNJ8

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

