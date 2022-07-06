Camp Hill mayor Messiah Williams-Cole.
Camp Hill mayor to host ACT prep course
Over the next few weeks, Camp Hill Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole will be hosting free ACT preparation sessions as part of an initiative to promote educational opportunities in Camp Hill.
Beginning Thursday, July 6, Williams-Cole will have tutoring sessions for interested students at Camp Hill’s Public Library. The sessions will span the month of July with tutoring every Thursday at 6 p.m. Each session will focus on a different subject of the ACT test, beginning with math and then progressing to English, reading and science.
The ACT is a standardized test used for college admissions in the United States. It is administered by a nonprofit organization of the same name. The ACT test covers four academic skill areas: English, mathematics, reading, and scientific reasoning. It also offers an optional direct writing test.
Williams-Cole is a Camp Hill native, growing in the community before attending Opelika High School. Williams-Cole graduated from Auburn University with a degree in interdisciplinary studies and has studied a host of subjects ranging from political science, business and civic engagement.
Now, Williams-Cole is utilizing his educational experience and knowledge to prepare Camp Hill’s next generation for college and the workforce.
Participants can register at https://forms.gle/Wk3xwFCYrAaXsZNJ8.
William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.
Tags
William Marlow
Multimedia Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lake Scene Directory
Alexander City, AL
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 87°
- Heat Index: 87°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 80°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:41:08 AM
- Sunset: 07:55:44 PM
- Dew Point: 77°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds light and variable.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108. * WHERE...Portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Online Poll
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.