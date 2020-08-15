Ezell Smith stands on a platform marked by achievement and a bold vision for the residents and Town of Camp Hill as she seeks reelection as mayor.
“My vision is for Camp Hill to be a vibrant, revitalized community where people and businesses thrive and prosper, a place we are proud to call home,” Smith said. “That is my vision and I know it is yours too.”
Smith acknowledges Camp Hill has faced challenges. Even so, the achievements and strides are significant. The accomplishments include establishing a working relationship with the Tallapoosa County Commission, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the governor’s office, state legislators, Communities Unlimited, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, East Alabama Planning Commission and other agencies.
Smith said credit and finances have improved as Camp Hill now has working relationships with creditors and vendors that had severed ties. The town has alleviated inherited debts such as taxes due to the Internal Revenue Service, Alabama Power, Dadeville Water Board and more while completing comprehensive audits.
Smith said she has helped secure more than $100,000 in funding from the Tallapoosa County Commission to assist with Camp Hill’s financial, operational and equipment issues.
With Smith as mayor, grants in the amount of $550,000 have been allocated to repair and update the wastewater lagoon and lift station. She has appointed working and beautification committees, industrial and zoning boards. She has worked to hire a working police force reducing crime making Camp Hill a safer place to live.
A van was purchased in the last four years for senior citizen transportation and the Edward Bell Gym was leased from the Tallapoosa County Board of Education to provide recreation for youth.
Other activities include a Christmas parade, National Night Out, Edward Bell Alumni Day, Easter egg hunt, back to school rallies, prayer walks, cancer walks, toy drives, wagon train and clean community projects and programs.
If given an opportunity to serve again, Smith said she will build on these achievements and focus on economic development and attracting new businesses and revenue streams to offset the low tax base in the town.