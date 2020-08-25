The results are in for municipal elections in Camp Hill and New Site.
Camp Hill’s mayoral candidate Messiah Williams-Cole had 193 votes to Ezell Woodyard-Smith’s 117. Dennis Griffin won 76 votes. This means Woodyard Smith and Williams-Cole will face off in a runoff.
For Place 1, Constance Heard won 275 votes to Dwinderling Finley-Higgins’ 105.
For Place 2, Derrick Jackson won 196 votes to Juanita Woody’s 187.
For Place 4, Robert Shelley won 225 votes to Dean Bonner’s 152.
In New Site, all positions ran unopposed except Town Council Place 2 and Place 5.
Christy Bryan Cook received 164 of the votes for Place 2 to Blake Sherrer’s 71.
Toby Hanson earned 139 votes to Timmy Anderson’s 101.
Editor's Note: We are seeking results from Jacksons Gap but do not have official results yet.