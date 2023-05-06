camp hill council
Buy Now

Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole announced to the Town Council his proposition of naming two town buildings in memory of Phil Dowdell and Meshae Thomas.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

Town leaders proposed naming the new town hall and council building after two people, one being Phil Dowdell.  

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you