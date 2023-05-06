Town leaders proposed naming the new town hall and council building after two people, one being Phil Dowdell.
During the Camp Hill Town Council meeting on Monday, Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole announced an interest in naming the town's council building the “Philstavious L. Dowdell Memorial Community Building.” The gesture served to honor Dowdell, who tragically died during the April 15 mass shooting.
Williams-Cole also expressed interest in naming the community's new town hall “Karmeshae N. Thomas Memorial Town Hall.” Williams-Cole said he and the town council thought about the names for quite some time and came to a conclusion that these two people are who the buildings should be named for. However, he said he does want the community’s input before the names are put to a motion.
Currently, on the Town of Camp Hill Facebook page there is a link to a form where residents can share their support or opposition. In the same post, Williams-Cole said residents are also welcome to provide their input at the May 15 council meeting, which is when the motion will come for a vote.
During the May 1 meeting, Williams-Cole read out the two resolutions prepared, the first of which recognized Dowdell. He was beloved by the Camp Hill and Dadeville community alike, the resolution states, and would have been a 2023 graduate of Dadeville High School. After high school, he had plans to play football at Jacksonville State University.
Meshae Thomas was a 2013 Dadeville High School graduate and died at the age of 19. She was enrolled at Southern Union State Community College and was on the school’s volleyball team. Her legacy continues to impact the lives of those in Camp Hill, the resolution states.
Williams-Cole said he has a lot to say about both of them. Although he refrained from delving into them extensively during the meeting because he said the topic is too emotional for him at this time. For the time being, he said his sentiments could be found through his post.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“They both inspired me,” Williams-Cole’s post reads. “They both have families that love them dearly. They were much more than students. They were much more than athletes. They were the embodiment of all that’s right with the world.”
After the reading of the resolution in the meeting, Williams-Cole opened it up for council comments. Seat One Constance Heard inquired if Ralph Gray and Mae Lizzie Norris, two lynch victims, could be possible names for the buildings as well.
Williams-Cole replied that he would be interested in recognizing them within the building, such as naming the city council’s room in their memory. However, he said as he understands it, it is the family’s wishes that their names be used for Old 280 Road.
The full resolutions for the naming of the council building and town hall can be found on the town’s Facebook page and the resolution will not be voted on until May 15.
In other action, the Camp Hill Town Council:
Approved April 23 council meeting minutes.
Announced the cancellation of Edward Bell’s Alumni Day.
Approved resolution 2023-03, honoring and commemorating the inmates who aided after the March 2023 hailstorm.
Approved Resolution 2023-04, honoring and commemorating participants of a rescue during the aftermath of the March 2023 hailstorm.
Approved business license renewal for Camp Hill Farm’s Market and Marketplace.
The next regular scheduled meeting is at 6 p.m. on May 15 in the Camp Hill Municipal Complex off of Heard Street.