Employees of Camp Hill may be offered cash for getting vaccinated for COVID-19 in as part of an incentive program proposed by the mayor Monday.
Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole brought the idea to the Camp Hill town council during their regular council meeting Monday, held via Zoom, suggesting a $50 to $75 one-time pay increase to employees who get the vaccine.
"I don't know the exact metrics of what we can make it," he said. "But that is something I would like to do, not only to ensure the health and safety of our employees but of our citizens as well."
Some employers are taking a more heavy-handed approach. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden issued one executive order mandating all federal employees and employees of federal contractors get vaccinated for COVID-19, and another directing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to mandate vaccinations for organizations with 100 employees or more.
However, Alabama's "vaccine passport law" enacted earlier this year forbids state agencies or municipalities like Camp Hill from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of employment.
"As far as the state, we can't require that everyone gets the vaccine," Williams-Cole said. "The only thing we can do is incentivize it and not make it (a detriment) to anyone else. So it can't be 'If you don't get the vaccine, your hours are cut; if you don't get the vaccine, you're fired.'"
Williams-Cole proposed modeling the program off Mobile's $100 vaccine incentive, which the Gulf Coast city announced last week. Town attorney Charles Gillenwaters praised the idea.
"Everybody needs to get it; we need to get the word out like you said," he said, noting the recent milestone in the news of COVID-19 now having killed one in 500 Americans, and one in 390 Alabamians.
"It's important, especially to a smaller town like us because (if) we get maybe five, six people with it in our community, it might wipe one-fourth of the community," Williams-Cole said.
As of Tuesday, 41.4% of Alabamians were fully vaccinated, ahead of only Idaho and West Virginia. Nearly half of eligible Alabamians age 12 and above were fully vaccinated.
The next council meeting will be held Oct. 4 at town hall. As of Monday, the second meeting of each month is being held via videoconference.