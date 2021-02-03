Auburn University senior Messiah Williams-Cole was elected mayor of Camp Hill last fall.
Camp Hill mayor plans virtual Black history program to be livestreamed via town Facebook
Camp Hill mayor Messiah Williams-Cole is planning a virtual Black History Month program to be livestreamed from the town's Facebook page on Feb. 17.
"I'm going to have a presentation giving a little background about the history of Camp Hill," Williams-Cole said. "We're a town that's anywhere from 90 to 95% Black, so I just want to highlight a little of the history."
One of the topics will be the history of private military school Southern Preparatory Academy, previously known as Lyman Ward Military Academy.
"Even though Lyman Ward's not a traditionally Black school, it has foundations rooted in Booker T. Washington," Williams-Cole said. "We've also had people lynched here that I want to recognize within this town."
During the Great Depression, Camp Hill headquartered the Sharecroppers Union, a trade union of predominately Black tenant farmers backed by the communist party. In 1931, Tallapoosa County sheriff Kyle Young provoked a white mob into raiding a Sharecroppers Union meeting. After beating Black men and women alike, the mob shot one of the organizers Ralph Gray, burned down his family home and dumped his body on the county courthouse steps in Dadeville.
Williams-Cole also plans on recognizing some of the present-day "local legends" that "I don't think have received the praise that they deserve," he said. He'll also shout-out other townsfolk like Camp Hill's oldest citizen and Camp Hill's largest family still living in the town.
"I want to emphasize that Camp Hill is Black history and that we are Black history," Williams-Cole said in one of his "Camp Hill Conversations" series. "You don't have to be Martin Luther King Jr. or Malcolm X to be Black history and I want to provide awards to citizens of this municipality."
Siri Hedreen
Multimedia Reporter
