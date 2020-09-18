Editor’s Note: Multiple attempts to contact Camp Hill Mayor Ezell Smith for comment were unsuccessful.
Camp Hill Mayor Ezell Smith terminated town attorney Charles Gillenwaters following last week’s council meeting. But Gillenwaters is still Camp Hill’s attorney, according to Alabama law and the Camp Hill Town Council.
Smith simply handed a letter to Gillenwaters informing him his services were no longer needed with no action from the council. The appointment of Gillenwaters as town attorney was made more than four years ago and his termination is required to be approved by the city council.
Councilmembers are not pleased with how Smith handled the matter.
“The way she fired the city attorney is not right,” councilmember Linda Caldwell said. “It should have been brought up in the meeting if she was going to give him a (termination) letter after.”
Councilmember Juanita Woody said she researched the matter of terminating appointed positions.
“When something worries me on the heart, I’m going to research it,” Woody said. “(Smith) always says she has executive power. There is not executive power on everything.”
The appointment of the town attorney, police chief, fire chief and town clerk are council appointments by Alabama law. To terminate someone holding one of the appointed positions takes the council’s approval.
The situation with Gillenwaters is not the first time Smith and the Town of Camp Hill have tried to terminate one of the appointed officials without council approval.
“We have gone through this two or three times,” councilmember Duane Blackwell said.
Most recently with former police chief Johnny Potts.
Councilmembers were dissatisfied Smith was not at the Monday meeting to try and discuss the discord between the mayor and council.
“I don’t want to go around saying something beyond anyone’s back,” Blackwell said. “I really wish she were here to hear this. I want to hear her point too. If she would have come, I would listen, but it’s gotten to it’s her way or the highway.”
Gillenwaters said he asked Smith for an appeal and reasons why Smith was terminating him. Smith set the appeal for next week’s council meeting, but councilmembers chose to hold a special meeting on the matter. Councilmembers gave notice of the meeting, posting it at city hall, the library and other places around town. Only the five councilmembers were in attendance Monday night along with Gillenwaters who was invited by the council. Councilmember and mayor pro tem Dean Bonner said he made efforts to get Smith to attend.
“I sent her a text; made a phone call; emailed her; sent a letter to town hall,” Bonner said. “(Smith) said no to by email.”
To rectify the situation Monday, councilmembers reappointed Gillenwaters by 5-0 vote to serve through the end of October when the normal term would expire at the already established rate of $850 per month.
For Woody, the move was not needed, but she voted for the reappointed measure anyway.
“She can’t terminate (Gillenwaters),” Woody said. “(Gillenwaters) is appointed by the council. It takes the council to terminate him.”
Councilmembers said Smith was upset Gillenwaters was not representing her. The council and Gillenwaters said the attorney position serves the entire council, mayor and town. Councilmembers said Smith was looking for an attorney to represent her on town business as the council has Gillenwaters. But in Tallapoosa County, no municipality has more than one attorney retained for normal municipal business. In Alexander City, Larkin Radney is city attorney. In Dadeville, Robin Reynolds is town attorney. In New Site, Mack Clayton is town attorney. In Jacksons Gap, Chad Harrison is town attorney.
Additionally councilmembers unanimously approved a resolution to censure Smith.
“We publicly declare that we censure Mayor Smith for exceeding the authorities of her office in attempting to terminate Mr. Gillenwaters,” the resolution of censure reads. “We heartily agree that he complete the remaining time in the service of all the people of Camp Hill as he has ably done for more than four years.”
The next meeting of the Camp Hill Town Council is at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.