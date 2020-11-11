Camp Hill Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole is asking for supplies as part of a revitalization project for the town’s local library.
The library is accepting furniture including bookshelves, chairs, bean bags, rugs and wall decoration; children’s toys and games; books and videos. Donors can drop off supplies at Camp Hill Town Hall at 309 Holley Ave. Williams-Cole will also be collecting donations at 3 p.m. this Saturday at the Auburn Walmart.
Williams-Cole, 21, an interdisciplinary studies major at Auburn University, was sworn in as mayor on Nov. 4. A Camp Hill native himself, Williams-Cole counts refocusing on young people as one of his top priorities.
Part of this plan means updating the local library, which has been open on and off but is in need of attention, he said.
“We are trying to revitalize it,” he said. “We’re trying to put the focus back on the kids.”
Williams-Cole plans to repurpose the library as a learning center where kids can supplement their school education. The project is being funded through supply donations — Williams-Cole is not accepting cash donations at this time.
“I want people to see where their donation is going,” he said. “Some people offer us gift cards. I’m kind of hesitant to (that). I just want to make sure that we show them a receipt.”
The town is also asking donors to leave their names and contact details with their supplies so they can be commemorated on a plaque.
Williams-Cole hopes Camp Hill kids will have the positive library experience he had.
“Growing up I used to go to the library a lot,” he said. “We would go to learn and go to hang out with our friends.”
In a small town, the library was one of the few spaces available where he and other kids could gather. At the time the library was run by Mrs. Joyce Gooden.
“She used to really care about the library and took pride in it,” he said. “She was the one who I remember all those years.”
The library still has a children’s section but the books are outdated. One thing Williams-Cole hopes to expand upon is the diversity of stories available. Many of the books Williams-Cole enjoyed growing up — “Ramona Quimby” by Beverly Cleary and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney, for example — were about children in white families. Two exceptions to that trend, however, were “Bud, Not Buddy” by Christopher Paul Curtis and “Tears of a Tiger” by Sharon M. Draper, books Williams-Cole said helped him a lot.
“The thing that I really want is that they’ll learn about cultures different from them,” he said. “You read a book; you get to be put in a different place.”
Williams-Cole also emphasizes technology. In a town where not everyone has broadband, it’s up to the local library to provide a reliable place to access the internet, he said.
“The school provides them with computers, but it doesn’t provide them with home Wi-Fi access,” Williams-Cole said.
Right now, the library is looking to upgrade its technology to tablets, which are better suited for children’s learning, Williams-Cole said. If implemented, tablets would be available through a check-out system and include free learning programs like Khan Academy.
Once these projects are finished, Camp Hill Library will have a grand reopening. A new name is also in the works. Williams-Cole has a person in mind but there are still discussions to be had before he makes any announcements, he said.
In the meantime, the library is still operating at a limited capacity due to COVID-19. Local kids are stopping by.
“We showed them a VCR for the first time; it was very cute,” Williams-Cole said. “We watched Bambi.”