Alejandro Ortega Vazquez is facing more charges after being arrested last week by the Camp Hill Police Department for first-degree rape.

Camp Hill public safety director Danny Williams said Vazquez, 40, of Camp Hill was arrested again at the Tallapoosa County Jail following further investigation.

According to Williams, Vazquez is now also facing an additional count of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of child under 12.

Vazquez was originally arrested Feb. 16.

“The arrest stems from an investigation that was opened on Feb. 15 in reference to sexual abuse,” Williams said last week. “This is still an ongoing investigation and more charges are likely.”

Williams said the Camp Hill Police Department was assisted by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office Anti-Human Trafficking Division.

Williams said Vazquez is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

First-degree rape is a Class A felony, if convicted, Vazquez could be sentenced to between 10 and 99 years in prison.

No bond has been set for Vazquez in the new charges.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

