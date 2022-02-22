featured Camp Hill man faces additional charges in sex case Cliff Williams / The Outlook Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Feb 22, 2022 Feb 22, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alejandro Ortega Vazquez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alejandro Ortega Vazquez is facing more charges after being arrested last week by the Camp Hill Police Department for first-degree rape.Camp Hill public safety director Danny Williams said Vazquez, 40, of Camp Hill was arrested again at the Tallapoosa County Jail following further investigation.According to Williams, Vazquez is now also facing an additional count of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of child under 12.Vazquez was originally arrested Feb. 16.“The arrest stems from an investigation that was opened on Feb. 15 in reference to sexual abuse,” Williams said last week. “This is still an ongoing investigation and more charges are likely.” Williams said the Camp Hill Police Department was assisted by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office Anti-Human Trafficking Division.Williams said Vazquez is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $50,000 bond.First-degree rape is a Class A felony, if convicted, Vazquez could be sentenced to between 10 and 99 years in prison.No bond has been set for Vazquez in the new charges. Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charge Alejandro Ortega Vazquez Danny Williams Criminal Law Law Crime Rape Bond Camp Hill Police Department Tallapoosa County Cliff Williams Staff Writer Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers. Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 68° Humidity: 77% Feels Like: 68° Heat Index: 68° Wind: 9 mph Wind Chill: 68° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:19:25 AM Sunset: 05:35:29 PM Dew Point: 60° Visibility: 10 mi Today Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. High 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll How do you feel about a lottery in Alabama? You voted: For Against Vote View Results Back