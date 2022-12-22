With Christmas right around the corner, Camp Hill’s Town Council laid down plans for the upcoming holiday season.
During the Dec. 19 meeting, the council unanimously approved the motion to provide town employees a one-time pay increase for the holidays with full-time employees receiving $400 and part-time employees receiving $200.
“This will be kind of their Christmas bonus,” Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole said. “It's not unusual; the county does it every year [and] certain municipalities do it every year.”
Based on their record, Camp Hill has roughly eight full-time employees and six part-time employees eligible for the bonus.
There also will be an employee Christmas luncheon on Dec. 22 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Due to this Town Hall will be closed Dec. 22 starting at noon.
Town Hall will also be closed all-day on Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 for upcoming holidays. However, there will still be a Mayor's Advisory Council meeting scheduled for Dec. 30.
At the next council meeting, the council will finalize the nominations for the Black History Month honorees. The winners will be announced publicly at the end of the meeting. Until then, Williams-Cole said anyone can submit a nomination for Black History Month, and the nominations can be submitted to Town Hall.
The nomination categories are as follows: Student of the Year, Business of the Year, Golden Rule Award, Most Artistic, Entrepreneurship Award, Athletic Award, Hidden Figure Award, Leadership Award, Bravery Award, Humanitarian Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.
In other action, Camp Hill Town Council:
Approved minutes for the Nov. 7, Nov. 21 and Dec. 5 council meetings
Announced B.E.A.R.S. summer program report
Recapped Trash Pick-Up
Tabled naming of council building and Town Hall
Announced update on the order of streets for the Tall Grass and Weed Ordinance
Announced Black History Month Program for Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.
The next Town Council meeting will be held Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Camp Hill Municipal Complex.
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 5 to 12 will be
possible in northern portions of Central Alabama. Temperatures
as low as 10 to 15 will be possible in southern portions of
Central Alabama. Temperatures remain below freezing from late
Thursday night until at least midday Sunday. Far northern
portions of Central Alabama may remain below freezing until
Monday.
* WHERE...All of central Alabama.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...A prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures may
cause pipes to burst. Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills
will result in hypothermia or frostbite and become life-threatening
to those with prolonged exposure or without access to adequate
warmth.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very low wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero. Northwest winds at 12 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40
mph are possible.
* WHERE...Southern two thirds of central Alabama.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The low wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. Gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
