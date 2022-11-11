With food insecurity being prevalent across the county, one of Camp Hill’s food pantries has moved to a bigger location.
As of Nov. 2, theFirst Universalist Church Food Pantry moved from their church’s premises to the basement of Camp Hill’s municipal complex.
When Camp Hill’s Town Hall moved their municipal complex into the former Baptist Church, CJ Marbutt, director of the food pantry, said the town was also kind enough to give them the downstairs to use for the food pantry.
The new space has allowed them to do a marketplace style where clients can walk in and pick items off the shelf. Marbutt said this is something they have been wanting to provide for a while.
“We've been working hard to respect the agency of the people that we serve. People should have a choice over what they get — what they'll actually use and what they'll actually value,” he said.
Initially, approved families will be eligible for 40 pounds of food a month and 12 pounds of frozen meat.
“Camp Hill has a 50 percent poverty rate after COVID. Before COVID it wasn’t a whole lot better. It was like 40 percent, but it's gotten worse, not better,” Marbutt said.
The food pantry started in 2016 and is affiliated with East Alabama Food Bank. Through the food bank they are able to purchase food for 20 cents a pound. So, he said monetary donations go a long way.
When they started the food pantry, Marbutt said they were giving groceries out of the trunk of their cars. Now, he said the First Universalist Church has a little under 10 members, but that they were “kind of determined to do some good” while they were here.
With the new location, they were able to give out about 500 pounds of food on the first day. Marbutt said right now they are limited on volunteers, but in the future, they may expand their hours.
“We're dedicated to revitalizing our community and building back and investing in people here and this is one more step along that journey,” he said.
The food pantry is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
