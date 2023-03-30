Pastor CJ Marbutt dedicated Monday to picking up shards of glass which formerly comprised stain glass windows at his church, First Universalist Church of Camp Hill.
He said the severe thunderstorms earlier this week damaged more than the vehicles and roofs, but the town’s history when baseball-sized hail shattered holes in the church’s 100-year-old windows.
“The windows are part of the original architecture of the building so it’s definitely an end of era,” he said. “Now we are just going to have to take them down and replace the windows and save the lower sections for wall hangings.”
According to Marbutt, the windows dated back to when Camp Hill residents initially constructed the church in 1907.
The church's interior failed to escape the storm’s wrath as hail damaged the church’s roof and caused water to leak into the building’s entry and chapel. Marbutt said repairs will be a costly endeavor for a church with eight members, especially for the windows, with renovation estimates exceeding $150,000.
“However, that was before baseball-size hail was thrown through them. The worst part is we are just eight people,” he said. “But it’s all impermanent. Even if we had gotten the money and had them renovated. We would still be exactly where we are now.”
The church congregation, however, remains ready and able to serve its community despite the extensive damage. Even as Marbutt cleaned storm damage at his church, he just as quickly walked across the street Monday to the church’s food pantry, which aids needy Camp Hill residents every Wednesday.
The food pantry also suffered window-damage, but Marbutt said the food pantry remained open Wednesday to residents.
Across town, Camp Hill fire chief Josh Darling and his crew accessed storm damage Monday at the Camp Hill Volunteer Fire Department, an endeavor which initially began Saturday in the aftermath of the one of several storms which battered the town.
Sightings of large hail, including some the size of golf balls, were reported in Camp Hill, which resulted in damage to vehicles and roofs. Cars and trucks with windshields or windows busted lined the streets, including at the town’s fire station.
According to Darling, hail also smashed holes in windows, including at the fire station’s several skylights, which caused rain water to flood the building's training room.
“We've been here nonstop since Saturday,” he said. “The hail was so big and coming down so hard, it ripped through all the skylights. Rain then came through and piled on top of the conference and training rooms. It ruined our carpet and the drywall ceilings. It's a mess.”
In addition to the station, the hail damaged the station’s command truck, a Chevrolet SUV, which had been parked outside the station.
“It smashed out some windows. We got hood damage,” Darling said. “There's dings and dents everywhere. I've just got to wait for an insurance adjuster to come look at it, and really tell me if they're going to total it out or not.”
He said his department purchased the vehicle in November to assist with a new initiative in Tallapoosa County. According to Darling, fire departments countywide recently partnered to form a tanker task force.
“All the departments in the county have come together, and say if there is a really big fire, everybody around can bring water,” he said. “Tankers only hold two people, but this can hold seven so you might only need water, but we're gonna bring you manpower too. So, this had many advantages.”
In addition, the SUV also served as a fire chief command truck during medical calls, fires and or major wrecks. Although a setback, Darling said he expects little disruption to the department's emergency response or daily operations.
“This makes responding to certain calls a little bit easier, but it doesn't have to respond,” he said. “I can run command out of anything.”
According to Darling, the Town of Camp Hill holds the department’s insurance policy and said town officials will inspect the fire station and the damaged vehicle.