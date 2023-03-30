IMG_3129.JPG
Buy Now

The March 26 and 27 storms rained hailed down on the Town of Camp Hill, and damaged buildings across the area, including one of the town's oldest churches. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Pastor CJ Marbutt dedicated Monday to picking up shards of glass which formerly comprised stain glass windows at his church, First Universalist Church of Camp Hill. 

IMG_3137.JPG
Buy Now
IMG_3168.JPG
Buy Now

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you