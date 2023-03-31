Camp Hill aid 3.jpg
Flint Hill Baptist Church members partnered with The Salvation Army Friday and provided free meals to Camp Hill residents following the March 26 storms. 

 Submitted / The Outlook

The Town of Camp Hill issued a proclamation Friday, which officially declared the town in a state of emergency after the community suffered extensive storm damage this week.  

A Camp Hill resident covered their vehicle with a tarp after hail smashed out the rear windshield. 
Camp Hill residents waited in line Thursday to receive meals from The Salvation Army and the organization's community partners. The storms damaged some vehicles in the area beyond drivability and prevented many residents from accessing food or groceries. 

