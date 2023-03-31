The Town of Camp Hill issued a proclamation Friday, which officially declared the town in a state of emergency after the community suffered extensive storm damage this week.
According to the proclamation, straight-line winds, lightning and softball-sized hail significantly damaged public and private property — with the hail on March 26 being particularly destructive.
Sightings of large hail, including some the size of golf balls, were initially reported in Camp Hill, which resulted in damage to vehicles and roofs. Cars and trucks with windshields or windows busted initially lined the streets in the storm’s aftermath.
The proclamation states in fact the hail damaged virtually every roof within the municipal limits of Camp Hill, and disrupted residents’ access to work, food and transportation.
Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole addressed residents directly regarding the town’s road to recovery through a livestream on the Town of Camp Hill’s Facebook page on March 26.
“Everybody is hurting. There are a lot of people that can’t go to work, a lot of people that can’t go to school, and a lot of people without cars and insurance,” he said. “The road to recovery, that is the thing that I am most focusing on.”
Roof damage poses health and safety dangers, according to the document, as a significant percentage of residents lack homeowner or renters insurance, which prevents immediate repair.
Warren Alan Tidwell, the community resilience and outreach coordinator at Hometown Organizing Project, said he has observed the destruction firsthand while helping tarp damaged homes. Tidwell distributed 300 tarps alone to residents Thursday.
“This is some of the worst hail damage I have seen during all my years doing this. I'm having to get nearly $40,000 worth of tarps delivered, and we’ve already handed out thousands of dollars in tarps,” he said. “People think since it’s a hailstorm, it's not that big a deal, but this hail storm has been devastating for Camp Hill due to it being so poor.”
With extensive damage to vehicles, Tidwell said some residents have walked across U.S. Highway 280 in order to gather food and other supplies.
“People are walking to the Dollar General but walking across 280 ain't the safest thing so we need to create some sort of transportation system, or temporary buses so people can go to the doctor, go to work or get food,” he said. “Many of these people have liability insurance, and they're not going to be able to get these cars replaced.”
Town leaders expressed in the proclamation the storm’s effects pose an extreme peril to residential safety and said the disaster conditions extend beyond the response measures of any single city and county — instead will require a combined community effort.
The document then issued the following directives:
Emphasized the town cannot with certainty declare whether Camp Hill will receive a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration.
Dial 2-1-1 to address any disaster resource needs.
Authorized the Camp Hill Police Department to prosecute storm disaster scammers or fraud to the fullest extent of the law.
Designated the Camp Hill town hall as the primary source of information involving disaster response.
Surrounding communities and organizations provided relief in the days following the storm, including the Salvation Army in Alexander City.
Kelli Meadows, the organization’s director, said local partners supplied a combined 1,200 meals to Camp Hill residents Thursday and Friday after Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency Director Jason Moran contacted the organization.
“He just knew there was a need there as far as feeding the elderly that are in their homes, and people that can't get to the grocery store,” she said. “The problem is there are about 72 apartments, and all their vehicles’ windshields were busted out. So, they had no transportation and couldn’t get anything to eat.”
Salvation Army volunteers partnered with businesses, churches and organizations for the initiative, including: The Alexander City Kiwanis Club, Legacy Builders Fellowship, Faith Temple, the First United Methodist Church, Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Flint Hill Baptist Church, St. James Episcopal Church, Big Mike's Barbecue and Good Ole Boys BBQ and many more.
“I would like to thank our board, the community, the churches and individuals that have donated,” she said. “A lot of great donors have stepped up to the plate to help us coordinate this and feed these people.”
Meadows said the organization received $2,800 in donations to assist with the project.