Camp Hill municipal court clerk Sallie Heard was reinstated after a special-called meeting Monday of the Camp Hill Town Council.
Heard was to be relieved of her duties at the end of March by a vote of the town council at last week’s council meeting. The move was not personal but rather a way to save money.
“We are trying to see where we can save money,” councilmember Dean Bonner said at Monday’s special called meeting. “It was a cost savings measure. We have to cut costs.”
At last week’s meeting the council also misstated the motion eliminating the court clerk position without assigning the duties of court clerk to another employee. Also unbeknownst to council members last week, Camp Hill doesn’t have anyone else who is a certified municipal court clerk.
“You have to have a court clerk to have court,” town attorney Charles Gillenwaters said.
Heard came back to serve as court clerk at the encouragement of former Camp Hill police chief Roosevelt Finley after town employees attempted to run the court in addition to their jobs in utilities and for the town.
“Roosevelt begged me to come here to handle it,” Heard said. “That’s how I got here. (Town employees) couldn’t handle it.”
Heard said she agreed to a move to save the town money about five or six years ago with former Mayor Danny Evans. Heard said she started the job at $800 per month but took $600 per month with the understanding she would be “reimbursed the $200 per month she gave up at some point in the future.
Heard said she has been working under this arrangement since and the total she says she is currently owed is about $12,000. Evans was at the meeting and couldn’t recall the arrangement. Heard acknowledged the paperwork surrounding such an arrangement couldn’t be found.
“A lot of the (council) minutes from the previous administration are missing,” Mayor Ezell Smith said.
Evans said, “I can’t remember last year. I don’t remember what Ms. Sallie and I agreed to.”
Ultimately the council agreed to allow Heard to continue as court clerk at $600.
At the meeting employees from the town’s utilities department explained why current personnel is needed as councilmembers are looking to see if other personnel in the town could be cut in a reduction in force. Evans was hired to serve as the utilities manager last year. One suggestion was to eliminate one of the laborers cutting the meter reading crew to one person. Utilities workers argued two people are needed for safety reasons.
“Do you know how many rattlesnakes I killed last summer?” Evans asked the council. “I killed eight. They weren’t small.”
Evans and other employees said snakes and spiders hide in the meter boxes and the second employee is needed if the one is bitten or if a safety situation should arise while they read meters in the rural area.
Utilities department employees also informed the council its two zero-turn lawn mowers were inoperable and they lack protective gear like gloves and masks when they work on the town’s dilapidated sewer system.
The council took no action to reduce the number of employees in the utilities department. It advised them because the sewer system was under a consent decree following a lawsuit filed by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, a team would be coming through in the coming months. The team will help organize finances, job descriptions and more as it helps the town qualify for grants to upgrade the ailing systems in the town.
Camp Hill still owes money to the City of Dadeville Water Department. In September 2019 the council learned by certified letters from it was past due $64,000 on a water bill and was just days from losing water. An arrangement was worked out and more than half the balance was taken care of but it along with a vendor who reconditioned the town’s water tank is still owed money. There is also more than $1 million outstanding on a bond the town’s sewage system, which hasn’t been paid on in a decade.
Bonner has previously asked about lowering the council and mayor pay and has even made the suggestion in the past about the council and mayor donating their pay back to town. He challenged the other members of the council and mayor to again consider it to help the town.
“I will do it if everyone else does it,” Bonner said. “If we all did it, it would be about $2,500 to $3,000 a month for the town.”
Councilmembers receive $300 per month and the mayor $800 per month.
No one else volunteered to donate their pay for serving on the council or as mayor back to the town.
Smith first wanted to call another special-called meeting to talk about water rates but said it could wait until the next regular meeting.
Heard and Smith said the town will see more money coming into town coffers as the town adds police cars and police officers. The town is currently down to one patrol vehicle and two officers. It normally has a staff of four to five officers.
“We have been down to two or three officers (the last few months),” Smith said.
Heard said only 25 defendants per month came to municipal court in the last few months.
“We used to average 75 or more,” Heard said. “If you have good cars and good staff you can pay for (the cars, staff and more).”
The town court has a deferred prosecution program allowing the town to keep the large majority of fees and fines collected from traffic citations while the citations, which are not reported to the state.
The Camp Hill Town Council meets again at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16.