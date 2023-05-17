After weeks of recovery, the Camp Hill Town Council terminated the state of emergency issued during the March 2023 hailstorm and, consequently, terminated the community resilience coordinator position.
While the position was no longer, former community resilience coordinator Warren Tidwell said he is still here to help the community through the recovery process.
He explained the hailstorm recovery is not over, but rather they are transitioning into long-term recovery. Due to this, recovery operations have been moved to the building behind the Town Hall.
It was also announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for public assistance was approved for Camp Hill, but individual assistance was denied. Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran clarified the FEMA public assistance includes aid for public buildings, roadways, bridges, etc.
In regard to public infrastructure storm damage, Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole said they have been in contact with the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation and as such the council approved the opening of bids for repairs beginning May 16.
The buildings with individual bids include the council building, the carport connecting it to town hall, town hall, the police department, Camp Hill park, the field, Camp Hill library, the old police department, Camp Hill lagoon and the fire department.
As far as the denied individual assistance, Tidwell said there is an appeals process, but getting an appeal could be a long shot. However, they are continuing to promote awareness about the storm damage, and U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville’s staff came to the area on May 16.
“We’re trying our best to make folks aware of the help that is still needed and the long-term help that will be needed,” Tidwell said.
Moran added there is also a long-term recovery committee in the county and Camp Hill is on their radar, which may be able to offer assistance in the near future.
During the May 15 council meeting, it was also on the agenda to vote on the naming of the town hall and council building after Karmeshae Thomas and Philstavious Dowdell, respectively.
After polling 151 individuals through the town’s Facebook page, there was only one response voting no for naming the town hall after Karmeshae Thomas on the basis of not knowing her story.
Seat five Debra “Sue” Thomas said she feels naming the buildings after these two individuals is catering to only some of Camp Hill’s residents rather than all.
“Those were good kids, very good kids,” Thomas said. “But we also have had other people that have passed on before them that were good as well.”
She said alternatively she would like to see a memorial room, where loved ones can continue to remember these two individuals. Seat two Juanita Woody said she holds similar sentiments in regard to the naming with it not keeping in mind all citizens of Camp Hill.
Williams-Cole said, as a compromise, he would like to propose the naming of the council building to instead be the “Dowdell Thomas Community Building,” leaving the town hall open to an additional name.
Williams-Cole then asked for Seat one Constance Heard’s thoughts as she knew both Dowdell and Karmeshae. Heard said she would like to see them honored in different ways such as naming the volleyball court after Karmeshae, as that was a passion of hers. Although, she said the naming of one building for both of them is a suggestion that she is more open to.
Woody requested to table the vote to the next council meeting giving them time to think things through. Woody mentioned this would provide them the same courtesy they had when Williams-Cole first suggested the naming of the buildings to these two individuals during the May 1 meeting.
All unanimously approved the motion to table the naming of both buildings to June 5.
In other action, the Camp Hill Town Council:
Approved the April 3, April 7, April 17 and April 29 council meeting minutes.
Postponed reports from officers.
Thanked all who aided in the May 6 town cleanup.
Approved the Municipal Water Pollution Prevention resolution form.
Announced plans to begin water repairs starting with master meters in Heard’s Trailer Park and Woodyard Trailer Park.
Announced the discussion of the library to be renamed Cynthia Brooks Memorial Library at a following council meeting.