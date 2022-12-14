The Town of Camp Hill and Lake Martin Economic Development Alliance (LMEDA) have entered a Memorandum of Understanding resolution (MOU) to hopefully bring economic growth to the area.
As outlined in the resolution, LMEDA is responsible for aiding in economic growth alongside Camp Hill through attracting businesses, building a skilled and dependable workforce as well as encouraging community development. In return, the Town of Camp Hill will contact LMEDA with incoming leads that may service the area.
“This is just to get us space for us to work in,” said Executive Director of LMEDA Chad Odom. “So, you guys can rely on us and know that we're there for you guys if you get a lead. And if we get a lead, we're going to bring it to you guys at the appropriate time, when we think it has some legs to run with.”
Odom explained the decision to take on any leads LMEDA presents is up to Camp Hill and what they want to do in their area.
The resolution was presented during the Dec. 5 Camp Hill Town Council meeting. The council approved the MOU in a 5-0 vote.
Charles Gillenwaters, the town’s attorney, asked Odom for an update on the truck stop during the meeting. The truck stop was announced in 2021 to be a prospective development off U.S. Highway 280 near Camp Hill.
Odom explained the initial developer backed out due to organizational changes, but they did pass the project along to a truck stop operator.
However, the operator cannot perform the development part. They found a developer who will build a truck stop for a tenant, but the operator stopped engaging with the project.
“I think we're just in a time where it may be on hold, because there's not a ready investor right now,” Odom said. “That doesn't mean there won’t be in the next month. We've got a development guy in place, a team that can develop it if we find a tenant. We just had two tenants back out.”
Odom said unfortunately that is the nature of working in economic development sometimes. It’s not the LMEDA’s or town’s money — and the investor can pull out of a project at any time, he said.
“We treat everybody like they're going to be the one and sometimes you get them. Most of the time you don’t,'' Odom said. “But we'll also keep trying. We're not given up — just moving on.”
Odom noted in January he will have more information about a possible lead for a different economic development project.
The next Camp Hill Town Council meeting meeting will be Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. The council meetings for the month of January were changed to Jan 3. and Jan. 17, in observance of upcoming holidays.