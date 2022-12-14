camp hill
Camp Hill and Lake Martin Economic Development Alliance entered a MOU resolution during the Dec. 5 Town Council meeting.

 

The Town of Camp Hill and Lake Martin Economic Development Alliance (LMEDA) have entered a Memorandum of Understanding resolution (MOU) to hopefully bring economic growth to the area.

