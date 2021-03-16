The Camp Hill Town Council voted to remove Fire Chief David Berry Monday at the recommendation of the mayor, one month after suspending his pay.
Camp Hill mayor Messiah Williams-Cole recommended the motion to terminate Berry due to his refusal to furnish documentation of the fire department's inventory, vehicle titles and donations received. Councilmember Juanita Woody cast the sole opposition vote.
Given the size of the volunteer fire department, the move has cast the existence of the rest of the fire service into question.
"I'm just addressing as a firefighter — I'm not even a citizen of this town — but after tonight, you don't have a fire service," one of the volunteers said. "That's a problem."
Williams-Cole said it's a risk he's been forced to take.
"If volunteer fire departments want to be loyal to a fire chief and not a town or municipality or the people they serve that's fine with me but I guarantee you there is somebody who is a public servant who will," he said.
The mayor and council first requested the documents in a letter sent at the beginning of February, giving the fire chief until the Feb. 15 council meeting provide the documents. On Feb. 15, Berry attended the council meeting but did not present the documents, leading Williams-Cole to suspend his pay. The council then voted to give Berry until March 15 to provide the documents, reinstating his pay.
On Monday, Williams-Cole said he had consulted with Alabama League of Municipalities assistant general counsel Rob Johnston on the matter who agreed the fire department was accountable to the mayor.
"With that recommendation, personally, I want to make a motion that we fire Fire Chief David Berry," Williams-Cole said.
Attorney Charles Hall, who said he was there unpaid on behalf of the volunteer fire department, said the town was "addressing the wrong person." Hall said the volunteer fire department is an independent nonprofit organization, controlled by neither the town nor Fire Chief Berry.
"The volunteer fire department is totally separate from the town council," Hall said. "I'm not arguing with you; I'm telling you what it is."
When asked why he didn't provide the documents, Berry said it was the fire department's job, not his.
"You have to talk to them," Berry said. "When you sent this little tacky letter, it shouldn't have come to me, it should've went to the president of the volunteers."
While the vice president of Camp Hill Volunteer Fire Department was in attendance, "Josh (the president) works tonight," Berry said. Councilmember Constance Heard said Berry's name was on the checks the town writes.
The mayor and several councilmembers also disputed Hall's assertion that the fire department is separate from the town.
"If the volunteer fire department don't have nothing to do with the town, why does the town have to pay so much money for equipment and that," councilmember Robert Shelley said.
Williams-Cole said the town pays the fire department's utilities, fire chief salary and insurance on its vehicles, equipment and building. According to Williams-Cole, these payments along with a 1975 ordinance first instating the fire department prove the organization is accountable to the town and the mayor.
Part of that, councilmember Duane Blackwell said, includes providing certain documents when requested.
"I mean it's like this — I feel like the town should have some kind of say-so due to the fact that we paid the insurance and we furnish fuel and water for the fire department," Blackwell said.
Hall said he doesn't "know what y'all do for the fire department" but he has documents to prove the organization is a separate entity.
"I'm happy — not in a public forum — to meet with the council, your attorney, and the mayor, and let's look at it."
The mayor refused, saying he'd already waited a month for the documents and told Berry he had the right to an appeal. Berry shrugged his shoulders.
Williams-Cole said the next step will be to advertise the vacancy and asked for the keys to anything owned by the town.
Whether Camp Hill will continue to have a fire service in the interim is in dispute.
"There's been times where we've not had a police officer," Williams-Cole said. "But one thing that I cannot do and one thing that I am not intending to do is when someone asks me, when a constituent asks me, 'Hey, where's this thing going with the fire department' and a guy is employed under me, my answer to him will never be 'I do not know.' At least now with me knowing there's no one there, 'We don't have a fire chief' that is a definite answer I can give them."
Berry reminded the mayor of the extreme weather alert for Wednesday.
Hall, however, said the fire department still exists.
"The fire department is still going to be working," Hall said. "You haven't affected the fire department by firing the chief."
Last month, the fire department's voice mailbox had not been set up yet. As of Tuesday, the main phone line still goes straight to voicemail.