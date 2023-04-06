After golf-ball sized hail hit Camp Hill the last weekend of March, a state of emergency was declared by the council Friday.
Going forward
During Monday’s regularly scheduled town council meeting, Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole said he would like to re-emphasize two points from the state of emergency proclamation. No. 1, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is currently not involved, and secondly, for disaster needs regarding the recent storm contact 2-1-1.
During the meeting, Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran said there’s a chance FEMA may not come at all.
However, doing the assessments and reporting damage are some of the steps the community has been taking to increase the likelihood of federal support or state support through documenting the scope of the damage.
“The deadline for submission is Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m. and we won’t be doing any (damage) assessments after that,” Moran said. “Everything will be submitted to the state… and they will review the data and if they may want to visit.”
When Moran left his office before coming to the council meeting, he said there was a stack of 407 assessments completed — largely through the help of volunteer work.
Warren Alan Tidwelll with Hometown Organizing Project said if Camp Hill does not get a disaster declaration, it will be OK. However, the road to recovery will be easier with that declaration.
In the meantime, there is a volunteer resource center set up in the downstairs of Camp Hill’s municipal complex located at 41 Heard St. Warren said at the center, there will be people working to match residents’ biggest needs to resources.
“If we need to match individuals with individual organizations, we are going to do that,” he said. “Y’all are stuck with me. I’m going to be here through this whole thing.”
Councilmember remarks
Seat 1 Constance Heard said when she called her 88-year-old grandmother during the storm, her grandmother told her she had never witnessed something like this before.
“When you go out and you look at the homes, the cars, if that doesn't bring tears over your body — just to see the devastation — I don’t even know what to say,” Heard said. “But I am a firm believer that we as Camp Hill as a whole, and those who come in to help, we are going to overcome this.”
Seat 2 Juanita Woody said she believes when God sends a storm there’s a blessing on the other side and Camp Hill will get to that other side. She said it’s even more important now than ever that Camp Hill doesn't stop — whether the town gets a disaster declaration or not.
Seat 3 Duane Blackwell said he would like to thank everyone from Tallapoosa County EMA to the Camp Hill Fire Department and especially volunteers for all their work.
Blackwell echoed what the fire chief stated earlier — there have been no reported fatalities from this storm.
“You can replace cars, windows — you can’t replace lives,” Blackwell said.
Seat 4 Robert “Gwell” Shelly said he too would like to thank all those who helped, especially those who put a tarp over his home, and ultimately, he thanks the community for working together.
Seat 5 Debra “Sue” Thomas said she wants Tidwell and the Hometown Organizing Project to know Camp Hill has their back.
“We appreciate everything you are doing,” Thomas said. “Mr. Moran, we appreciate you, the fire department, all the volunteers — we appreciate you. Let’s stick together and be as one.”
As part of the closing remarks, Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole reminded residents to stay up to date through the town's Facebook page at Town of Camp Hill, AL.
The next regularly scheduled Camp Hill Town Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. April 17.