Camp Hill resident Jerry Hughes approached the town council Monday to address a dispute he threatened to take to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The nature of Hughes' dispute concerns an item addressed by former mayor Frank Holley during the last Camp Hill council meeting.
"Frank Holley wants to change the name of our street down here," Hughes said. "No way. Hell will be 20-foot in ice before that happens. No way."
Earlier this month, Holley addressed the town council and Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole to suggest the town rename Slaughter Avenue — a.k.a. Slaughter Street — for Mary Norris, a pregnant mother of three murdered in a racist attack in 1947.
"She was shot down like a dog by a white man right here in Camp Hill," Holley said. "Never anything done about it. Never went to jail, never got a day (of) punishment. And she fell dead down here on Slaughter Street."
Holley also said someone closed Slaughter Avenue without authorization from the town several years ago. Williams-Cole told Holley the town already addressed it.
On Monday, Hughes objected to not only the renaming of the street but the fact that the street belonged to the town.
"He wants to open that road up and make a (public) road out of it," Hughes said.
Williams-Cole told Hughes Slaughter Avenue, which runs parallel to the railroad downtown, is already a public road. Recently the town cleaned a pile of garbage blocking the road.
Hughes, a resident of Slaughter Avenue, said the road is an abandoned right-of-way that had belonged to railroad company Norfolk Southern before being returned to adjacent property owners.
"Everybody that owns the land up and down it, you will find out the land automatically goes back to them, full," Hughes said.
Then-Fire Chief David Berry, who was terminated from his position later that evening in a separate dispute, said he agreed with Hughes.
Williams-Cole showed Hughes a land deed indicating Slaughter Avenue still belongs to the railroad, not Hughes.
"If the railroad had given them the easement, it would be in the courthouse and they'd show it on the map," town attorney Charles Gillenwaters said. "And there's nothing there."
Williams-Cole also said despite Holley's recommendation, the town has no plans for renaming Slaughter Avenue. Renaming the street would violate the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, Williams-Cole said, which fines municipalities $25,000 for removing or renaming public streets, monuments or buildings that are more than 40 years old.
"I don't know what it's called now I'm going to go ahead and leave," Hughes said. "But I'll see y'all all the way up in the Supreme Court on it."
Hughes said had he seen Holley or someone from the city opening up Slaughter Avenue, "it might have gotten very ugly."
"Not saying it would," he said. "But there's a good a chance of that. Because I take it as you coming down there attacking me. It is not a public road. It is not a public road."
Hughes also said "If they try to open it up, I'll fight you till hell freezes over a million times over."
At one point the police chief tapped Hughes on the shoulder, gesturing for Hughes to step away from the table where the mayor and council sat.
Williams-Cole reminded Hughes the town does not work for Holley, and it was the town's decision to keep the street public.
"That's fine, because now then I can go file charges against the city and Frank Holley for coming on private property. I don't want to stir up a lot of stuff. I just want it done right."
Hughes made one last pronouncement as he walked out the door.
"No. You're going to spend $100,000 to $200,000 opening it up, when the city don't have money for nothing?" he said. "It's about as ignorant as what's going on in Washington right now, opening up the border and all that, it makes about much sense as all of that."
"That man said we're going to let the Mexicans in," Williams-Cole said.