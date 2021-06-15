After a few setbacks, the first issue of the new Camp Hill Chronicle hit the newsstands last week, with free copies available at the Camp Hill Town Hall.
For editor-in-chief Cameron Brooks, 17, it means the groundwork has been laid for what he hopes to be a monthly publication.
"It's a relief to have a template to work from and not having to start from zero," he said.
Brooks took on the project in March with Jean Mosley, former Edward Bell School librarian and student newspaper advisor, with the goal of instilling some hometown patriotism.
However, the first issue intended for April was set back several months, first by thievery, then plague.
"The reason the first edition took so long is because our parent company sent a laptop but it got stolen," Brooks said, referring to the nonprofit PACERS's Rural Community Newspaper Network. "Then I lost about two weeks of progress due to COVID quarantine mandated by my school."
Brooks has since finished up his junior year at Dadeville High School and has already turned his focus on a July edition, which will feature a submission from Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole.
Brooks reminds readers The Chronicle will always be free, and the paper will always accept donations.