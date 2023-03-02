The Town of Camp Hill held its second annual Black History Month program Tuesday.
The program began with an opening prayer and the singing of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice,” led by Carolyn Heard.
Rev. Justin Freeman then came before the crowd to perform a reading of Dr. Martin Luther Jr.’s speech "I Have A Dream" reciting:
“I have a dream that one day down in Alabama with its vicious racists, with its governor having his lips dripping with the words of interposition and nullification, one day right down in Alabama little Black boys and Black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers. I have a dream today.”
Council member Constance Heard, Seat 1, did the welcoming speech for the program and Carolyn Heard returned to the stage to sing "We've Come a Long Way."
Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole and council members Constance Heard Juanita Woody and Debra “Sue” Thomas presented the 2023 Black History Month program awards.
The award recipients are as follows:
— 2023 Jane Bolin Student of the Year presented to Antojuan Woody
— 2023 Earl Graves Business of the Year presented to Camp Hill Marketplace and Farmer’s Market as well as Camp Hill Flea Market
— 2023 Chadwick Bozeman Golden Rule Award presented to Sharon Brooks
— 2023 Phillis Wheatley Most Artistic presented to Dean Bonner
— 2023 Robert Abbott Entrepreneurship Award presented to Jeff Davis and Sabrina Johnson
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
— 2023 Jesse Owens Athletic Award presented to Phil Dowdell, Antojuan Woody, Alana Tolbert, D’Aja Caldwell, Daquan Doss and Adam Hatchett
— 2023 Cathay Williams Hidden Figure Award presented to Paul Rowe and Shaguana McCoy-Heard
— 2023 Bayard Rustin Leadership Award presented to Ashley Curry
— 2023 Claudette Colvin Bravery Award presented to D.J. Williams
— 2023 Ella Baker Humanitarian Award presented to Louise Floyd Mt. Lovely Baptist Church and Camp Hill Food Pantry
— 2023 Carter G. Woodson Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Mrs. Cynthia Brooks (posthumous) and Dr. Sylvia T. Bozeman.
The program ended with two speakers for the evening Bomani Gray and Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole.
Bomani is the great great nephew of Ralph Gray and was invited before the crowd to speak on the importance of approving the motion to change Old 280 Rd. to Gray-Norris Memorial Highway at the next town council meeting. He said he never met Ralph, but he knows his story and the importance Ralph’s legacy is to his family and Camp Hill.
Ralph Gray was an organizer during the sharecropper’s union in the 1930s. Due to a lynching, his life ended at 22 and his body was displayed on the county courthouse steps.
Mayor Williams-Cole then stepped up to the lectern discussing his focus on increasing youth involvement. He said last summer he got to know members of the youth through the B.E.A.R.S. summer program, which took members on trips to explore places outside of Camp Hill.
Williams-Cole said Camp Hill has a curious youth and he wants to continue to aid in nurturing that curiosity. He said his focus is U.N.I.T.Y., which breaks down to Understanding, helping people find their Niche, Including the community, Triumph and You, through promoting the importance of recreation and taking care of the self in order to help others.