Tuskegee attorney Chris Ford delivers the keynote speech about criminal justice reform. Camp Hill residents gathered at the former Camp Hill Baptist Church for a Black History Month program put on by the town Monday evening.
Students of Mahogany Masterpiece, a dance studio owned by Raven Tolbert, perform for the town. Camp Hill residents gathered at the former Camp Hill Baptist Church for a Black History Month program put on by the town Monday evening.
Carolyn Heard sings "Soon I will be done with the troubles of this world." Councilwoman and emcee Juanita Woody stands to her right. Camp Hill residents gathered at the former Camp Hill Baptist Church for a Black History Month program put on by the town Monday evening.
Participants filled the pews at the former Camp Hill Baptist Church, in contrast with last year's Black history program held virtually due to the pandemic. The town purchased the church using American Rescue Plan funding in August and plans to start using it as a municipal complex this year, Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole said.
