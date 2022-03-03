Camp Hill Black History Month
Buy Now

Tuskegee attorney Chris Ford delivers the keynote speech about criminal justice reform. Camp Hill residents gathered at the former Camp Hill Baptist Church for a Black History Month program put on by the town Monday evening.

Camp Hill celebrated its "dedicated community, committed to the mission of the town" by recognizing model citizens at an awards ceremony Monday.

The awards, named after notable Black Americans, were presented at a Black History Month Program put on by the town, along with song, poetry and a performance by dance studio Mahogany Masterpiece.

PHOTOS: Camp Hill Black History Month program

+15 
+15 
Camp Hill Black History Month
+15 
+15 
Camp Hill Black History Month
+15 
+15 
Camp Hill Black History Month
+15 
+15 
Camp Hill Black History Month
+15 
+15 
Camp Hill Black History Month

Participants filled the pews at the former Camp Hill Baptist Church, in contrast with last year's Black history program held virtually due to the pandemic. The town purchased the church using American Rescue Plan funding in August and plans to start using it as a municipal complex this year, Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole said.

Jane Bolin Students of the Year

  • Nhylee Banks
  • Cameron Brooks

Earl Graves Business of the Year

  • Jeff Bandy

Chadwick Bozeman Golden Rule Award

  • Karen Shelley

Phillis Wheatley Most Artistic

  • Jean Moseley

Robert Abbot Entrepreneurship Award

  • Jamarion Wilkerson

Jesse Owens Athletic Award

  • Phil Dowdell

Cathay Williams Hidden Figure Award

  • Linda Doss

Bayard Rustin Leadership Award

  • C.J. Marbutt

Claudette Colvin Bravery Award

  • Yasha Murph
  • Calvin Pogue

Ella Baker Humanitarian Award

  • Dr. Shirley Howard

Carter G. Woodson Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Rev. Willie Frank Smith (posthumous)
  • Miss Emma Maude Holloway (posthumous)
  • Mr. Lee Rowe, Jr.

Recommended for you