camp hill town council jan.17
Buy Now

Camp Hill Town Council announced the recipients of the awards for Black History Month during their Jan. 17 council meeting.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

During the Jan. 17 Camp Hill Town Council meeting, Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole and council announced the recipients of the 2023 awards as part of Camp Hill’s Black History Month program. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you