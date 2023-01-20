During the Jan. 17 Camp Hill Town Council meeting, Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole and council announced the recipients of the 2023 awards as part of Camp Hill’s Black History Month program.
The recipients were announced under Resolution 2023-01 "Resolution of Recognition and Appreciation.” It states the awards were given to community members based on their service and their merits’ likeness to American Black Heroes.
The recipients are as followed: 2023 Jane Bolin Student of the Year presented to Antojuan Woody; 2023 Earl Graves Business of the Year presented to Camp Hill Marketplace and Farmer’s Market as well as Camp Hill Flea Market; 2023 Chadwick Bozeman Golden Rule Award presented to Sharon Brooks; 2023 Phillis Wheatley Most Artistic presented to Dean Bonner; 2023 Robert Abbott Entrepreneurship Award presented to Jeff Davis and Sabrina Johnson; 2023 Jesse Owens Athletic Award presented to Phil Dowdell, Antojuan Woody, Alana Tolbert, D’Aja Caldwell, Daquan Doss and Adam Hatchett; 2023 Cathay Williams Hidden Figure Award presented to Paul Rowe and Shaguana McCoy-Heard; 2023 Bayard Rustin Leadership Award presented to Ashley Curry; 2023 Claudette Colvin Bravery Award presented to D.J. Williams; 2023 Ella Baker Humanitarian Award presented to Louise Floyd, Mt. Lovely Baptist Church and Camp Hill Food Pantry; and 2023 Carter G. Woodson Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Mrs. Cynthia Brooks (posthumous) and Dr. Sylvia T. Bozeman.
The approval of Resolution 2023-01 was unanimous.
“As members of the Town of Camp Hill Municipal Government, we wish to extend our utmost appreciation for the work that these citizens have done to make life more safe, entertaining, beautiful and whole themselves and others within the community,” the resolution states.
The nominations for the awards were finalized during the Jan. 9 town council meeting.
The recipients will be publicly recognized on February 28 at 6 p.m. in the municipal complex in concurrence with the Camp Hill Black History Month program.
In other action, Camp Hill Town Council:
Approved minutes for the Jan. 9 council meeting.
The next regularly scheduled town council meeting is set for Monday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in the municipal complex.
